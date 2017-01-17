Cool Athletic Wear To Set You Apart From The Gym Crowd

Face it. Every man and his dog is hitting the gym these days and it’s hard not to spot the cookie cutter threads doing the activewear rounds. Dude with Red Bull singlet. Dude with BodyBuilding.com singlet. Dude with Golds Gym singlet. You get the drift.

Athletic sportswear should be functional first but that doesn’t mean they need to drop their aesthetic credibility.

These are the coolest athletic brands for men guaranteed to set you apart at the gym and the great outdoors.

Aether Apparel

Take on the wild and brave the elements with Aether Apparel’s extensive line up of athletic threads which look as good as they function. The brand’s founders are closet outdoor freaks who worked as businessmen by day and couldn’t find the right garments which balanced chic city style with outdoor robustness. So they created their own. The rest is history and Aether continues to pump out cool activewear to suit any man’s lifestyle.

Soar Running

You might be sore after a hard run but at least you’ll look and feel damn good wearing Soar’s line of athletic garments. These guys are based in the UK and produce activewear garments for all weather condition running in striking patterns and colours. Designed by runners for runners. Enough said.

Outdoor Voices

Outdoor Voices isn’t as hardcore as the other brands here but don’t be fooled by this approach. Rather than taking on freak blizzards the brand pitches itself on winning at daily activities which requires movement. Dog walks, runs, and yoga included. Pieces in their range are minimalist in design and perfectly fitted.

Isaora

Performance garments, progressive styling. That’s the main message coming from this athletic wear brand which evokes Scandinavian cool in premium pieces. Detailing on Isaora garments are sensational with beautiful patterns and masculine colours paired seamlessly to high tech fabrics designed to wick away body heat or keep you dry in the gnarliest of fitness conditions.

SQD Athletica

SQD Athletica have the core message of getting men to be fit again. One way they’ve championed this is via their refined style which pairs urban style with outdoor robustness in their active garments.

Iffley Road

The Brits have long had an affinity with competition running and Iffley Road is a nod to this illustrious heritage. Fusing quintessential British styling with bespoke crafted run wear makes for a complete package which showcases luxury and functionality as one. No short cuts here – you’re paying for pure quality and you’ll feel it the moment it touches your skin.

Nikelab Gyakusou

Japanese flair meets running in Nike’s collaboration with designer Jun Takahashi in the Nikelab Gyakusou line. The design ethos is about removing excess materials to make way for lighter garments and a cleaner run. Striking and standout designs also make this an athletic wear winner.

Tracksmith

The legacy of competition running is the backbone of the Tracksmith label and they have honoured this movement with their range of premium performance apparel designed to celebrate the style and culture of running. Another one for the classy running man who wishes to power through whatever Mother Nature throws your way.

Rhone

Rhone is making serious waves in the activewear circles for their refreshing approach to quality-led garments. They source the most innovative materials without cutting corners to ensure every piece possesses odour-fighting properties alongside, four-way stretch, moisture-wicking and most importantly, sound style. Don’t expect to see massive logos anywhere too, as Rhone’s philosophy is about letting the threads do the talking.

