Cool Sydney Spas That Won’t Scare Men Away

We hear the stigma all the time. Spas and their associated treatments are simply not for men.

Big fat bollocks. The misconception comes from the fact that spa treatments just haven’t been catered to men in the past. Alas, times have changed and Sydney now boasts a number of dedicated male and unisex grooming spaces to help rejuvenate the tired and tested bodies of the masculine persuasion.

Whether it’s skin treatment, a massage, a facial or a much needed soak in the whirlpool, these are the cool Sydney spas that have you covered.

The Barber Shop SpaQ

SpaQ is located inside Sydney’s premiere designer hotel known as QT. It shouldn’t be a surprise to patrons upon entering that SpaQ also follows a similar design acumen. Featuring vintage inspired appointments and furniture, SpaQ offers up anything from massage therapy to soothing facials to beard trims complete with hot towels and old school razor work. Men will walk out rejuvenated and ready to take on the world in style. Bookings are essential so do call ahead.

49 Market St, Sydney

Gillian Adams Salon & Spa

As a unisex spa destination Gillian Adams Salon & Spa is a beautifully appointed space that’s also perfect for men in need of body, facial and hair pampering. When that’s all done and sorted, dip into the Grecian inspired spa bath with its cathedral-like roofline and marble finishing. You’ll easily forget that you’re actually in Sydney’s leafy northern suburb of Turramurra.

1356 Pacific Highway, Turramurra

The Day Spa By Chuan At The Langham

The Langham hotel in the heart of the city isn’t just for swanky overnight stays between your travels. Step inside The Day Spa by Chuan and you’ll be blown away by the starry skies and sandstone surrounds of this Mediterranean inspired day spa centre for both men and women. The underground spa sanctuary affords various services to help men unwind and rejuvenate including stress relief massages, exclusive German BABOR products and the latest treatments in pampering. When you’ve had enough of that jump into the heated pool, jacuzzi, sauna or steam room.

89-113 Kent Street, Sydney

CHI Spa At The Shangri-La

Luxury and extravagance is on offer at CHI Spa located inside the Shangri-La. Catering to both male and female visitors the spa is sports authentic natural healing remedies found in Asian cultures. They also offer body massage, exercise, stretching and hydrotherapy with the help of botanical ingredients.

Level 2, 176 Cumberland Street, The Rocks

The Darling Spa

The Star isn’t only good for a night of debauchery on the tables. Head up to level 2 of the hotel and you’ll stumble into The Darling Spa, one of the finest and most luxurious spas in Sydney. With partnerships with luxury skin care brands such as La Prairie and ESPA, men can rest assure they’ll be looked after and spoilt for choice. Choose from eleven treatment rooms, two exclusive couples suites, a Moroccan Hammam chamber, steam room, Jacuzzi and a fitness centre complete with a Kinesis wall.

Level 2, The Darling, 80 Pyrmont Street, Pyrmont