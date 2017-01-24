Airbnb Names The 17 Hottest Neighbourhoods To Visit In 2017

Food markets, street art, vintage shopping, funky cafes, waterfront views, rich history, flourishing cultural scenes – the coolest neighbourhoods to visit in 2017 are an eclectic mix of up-and-coming hotspots.

Each year, Airbnb releases the top trending neighbourhoods to watch for in cities around the world. This year’s data was culled from 14 million guests staying at three million homes. At the top of the list is Milneburg in New Orleans, a cosy and quiet respite from the action of the French Quarter. In second place is the foodie paradise of Kampung Baru in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. Melbourne’s Fitzroy rounds out the top three.

The winning neighbourhoods share a few consistent themes that hint at emerging travel trends. They are urban but not dense, indicating that travellers are looking to experience city life at a more laid-back pace. Many also offer expansive green spaces, reinforcing the desire for relaxing stays that remain a short distance from metropolitan hustle and bustle.

Another consistent motif – no surprise to the gourmands – is food. Sampling the local cuisine is one of the best ways to experience a destination, and travellers are increasingly clued on. Walkable foodie hubs made multiple appearances on this year’s list, including Bangkok’s Din Daeng district, famed for its roadside markets, and Midtown Miami.

That’s the 2017 bucket list settled, then. The hard part will be deciding which Airbnb to call home while you’re there.