Kiev isn’t new to the concept of outstanding apartments for the modern man and adding to that tally is a fresh approach to minimalist lines in 2017.

RiverS is a private home built in Ukraine’s city of Kiev under the watchful eye of Emil Dervish. The stunning fit out is also a sound exercise in space saving with an area of just sixty-four square metres to work with. The result isn’t dampened in any way with hand-picked artwork and furniture adding depth and visual impact to the dwelling.

A look inside the home will reveal a clean living room paired with bold navy, black and white stone surfaces. This colour combination is extended into the kitchen and dining room before breaking up with wood grain touches in the bedroom.

A highlight that must be mentioned is of course the down lighting which features matte black housings and mounting fixtures.

Visual harmony with a does of attitude achieved for 2017? You can thank Emil Dervish for that.