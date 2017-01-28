Eniko Mihalik Gets Playful For David Bellemere

It’s the weekend, and if you’re lucky, that means a couple of lazy days spent sleeping late and lounging around the house in your most comfortable clothing. Take your cues from Eniko Mihalik, who fully embraced the laid-back weekend life as December 2016’s Playboy Playmate of the Month.

For the pictorial, the Hungarian model makes the most of a relaxed and sunny day with steamy showers, a few refreshments, and little in the way of clothing. There’s also the occasional cat pose, which likely isn’t a standard part of everyone’s lazy weekend, but we’re not complaining.

When not between the pages of Playboy, Miss Mihalik is anything but lazy. She was discovered in a shopping mall at age 15 and won an elite modeling contest in 2002. Eventually she moved to New York City – the first in her family to leave Hungary – to pursue her modelling career.

The leap of faith paid off. Today she has walked for over 50 designers, appeared in the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show, and has graced countless major magazines.

“There are moments in my life when I have to pinch myself to check if this is reality,” she told Playboy.

