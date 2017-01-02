There are designer labels and then there are designer label digs. The concept of merging an iconic fashion house name with a liveable space is not new.

In the past few years though there’s been an influx of fashion designers staking their reputed names alongside ultra luxurious hotels that will make any Wolfpack blush.

Think names like Karl Lagerfeld, Bvlgari and Missoni all broadening their reach via a different industry and you’re well on the path to living like a style icon – minus the tens of millions of dollars and global recognition.

If your pursuit of once-in-a-lifetime experiences has lead you to dodgy motel rooms with questionable stains then it’s time to step up your game.

Witness the extravagance and indulgence of designer-inspired furniture, theme execution and room aesthetics at your next memorable stay.

These are the world’s best fashion designer hotels.