Final ‘Logan’ Trailer Promises To Smash Superhero Stereotypes

In the first Logan trailer, we saw a new side of Wolverine: older, weaker, grimmer, nearly defeated. Now we’ve arrived at the final trailer, and our last look at Logan before it hits cinemas promises a flick that will defy the tired conventions of the superhero genre.

It opens with Dafne Keen in action as Laura Kinney, a mysterious young girl with powers eerily reminiscent of Wolverine – who may or may not be a clone of the man himself. The badass little lady proves she’ll go to any lengths to protect herself and her fellow mutants from harm.

We also see Logan flipping through an X-Men comic Laura is reading, griping that “Maybe a quarter of it happened, and not like this.” It’s an amusingly meta moment that helps set the film’s darker tone.

Logan is a strong departure from the rest of the X-Men series. The film tells a more stripped-down, emotional, human story and Hugh Jackman, who plays the title character for the last time after 16 years in his shoes, took a pay cut to ensure the flick received an R rating.

Jackman has also suggested that the film may not take place in the same world as previous installments in the series. Speaking with Digital Spy, he said “Not only is it different in terms of timeline and tone, it’s a slightly different universe. It’s actually a different paradigm and that will become clear.”

“It’s not really beholden to timelines and storylines in the other movies,” he continued. “Obviously Patrick Stewart was in there so we have some crossover but it feels very different and very fresh.”

That fresh take is a gamble that appears to be paying off. The internet has been buzzing with excitement since the last Logan trailer dropped, and fans are eagerly awaiting the film’s premiere. The claws will come out for the final time in March.