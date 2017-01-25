100 Years Of Men’s Fitness & Exercise

As you gear up to leave the office and straight into your next pump session, spare a thought for the decades of collective knowledge that has helped shape your exercise regime and body to its most pristine state.

These proven techniques weren’t created by some God pulling reps in a squat rack. They were refined by other men before you who engaged in trial and error as well as activities which required them to be physically capable – namely war.

It’s an interesting little journey which should cause men to take more notice of how the fitness world of today came to be. Listen, learn and lift.

The 1910s



Pretty much everything regarding fitness and exercise in the 1910s revolved around one thing: War. Fitness for combat became key as men, who often had never really done any exercise as adults, were drafted by the thousands to fight in the Great War.

Aside from the standard marching and running, physical fitness was also built up in progressive ways designed to help every recruit reach a base level of fitness that made them ready for combat, including wrestling and the kind of ball games you might have played in Primary School PE.

This brought a great deal of existing problems into the limelight, particularly in the US where 1 in 3 drafted individuals were deemed to be highly unfit and absolutely unfit for combat.

The 1920s

After half a decade at war, Roaring Twenties ushered in a new exercise for people across the world, namely that no-one really exercised that much at all.

As anyone who’s ever watched Boardwalk Empire will happily tell you, the 20s were all about frivolity, partying, excess and entertainment.

A common trend throughout human history, a war had just been won, and people were damned if anything was going to stop them enjoying life.

The 1930s

Remember the Simpsons episode where Bart and Lisa are stuck on a sinking ship after they take the old folks home on an excursion out to sea (YOU SUNK MY BATTLESHIP)?

The leathery old muscular dude who swam them home is Jack LaLanne, probably one of the most under appreciated figures in the history of fitness on a global scale.

As an already unfit world entered the Great Depression, it was LaLanne who began his career in inspiring the masses to live a preventive lifestyle of diet and regular exercise, which clearly worked as he lived until he was 96.

One of the all-time great pioneers of aerobic and resistance exercise, without LaLanne, we wouldn’t have the cable pulley machine, the leg extension, the smith machine, or the jumping jack.

Neither would we have old-timey videos of well-off women doing gentle aerobics in their living rooms, we probably wouldn’t have Richard Simmons, and we probably wouldn’t have the concept of “YOU GOT A DOOR, YOU GOT A GYM” either.

The 1940s

Despite all this, World War II once again highlighted a huge problem with the overall fitness of the western world.

In the US alone, it was reported that almost half of all draftees were either rejected or given non-combat positions due to their fitness levels. Nonetheless, World War II made more of a mark on the evolution of common exercise than we know.

As each nation aimed to put the best soldiers possible into the field of combat, more and more experts were brought in to expand our knowledge of exactly what, when and where was most effective when aiming to improve things like strength, endurance and flexibility.

This research was invaluable in providing the basis for a good deal of the exercise programs that we use today.

The 1950s



With the War over and new media like Television starting to hit homes across the world, Aerobics programs developed by people like LaLanne and Dr Ken H.

Cooper began to turn exercise into a bigger part of everyday life than ever. As a result, by the 50s, their work was having effects on a far greater audience. This was coupled with the efforts of people President Kennedy, who was probably the first to ruminate on the soft, pudgy future that the US had in store for itself.

An increased motivation of the masses, combined with an increased access to dietary programs like the Atkins Diet and a settling down of domestic life following World War II, led to the beginnings of a fitter, more emotionally balanced, healthy world.

The 1960s

As anyone who’s ever watch Mad Men will gladly tell you, exercise in the 1960s was all about making life easier for the working man, the pursuit of the Hourglass figure and embracing as many fad diets and exercise machines as possible.

The swinging 60s gave us probably more historically ridiculous exercise machines than any other decade, while soda companies realised that they could make a metric shit-ton of money by marketing diet sodas to far more people than just diabetics.

At the same time though, the world was beginning to wake up to ways of truly optimising the human body like never before. Bodybuilding, which had been growing in popularity since the 30s, became less of a niche pursuit, and people like Arnie began to take to the stage with the kind of physiques that had never been seen prior.

The 1970s

By the end of the 60s, a great deal of alternative pursuits had begun to take off, redefining what we considered not only exercise, but sport as well.

Surfing and skateboarding increased in popularity along the beaches and waterfronts of America and Australia, while kids began to partake in more team sports like football, baseball and rugby that were originally reserved for either adults or the upper class.

With people like Arnold becoming more famous, the pursuit of the perfect physique became far more popular, both in homes worldwide and in Hollywood casting rooms.

Still, the 70s weren’t without their crazy inventions. While perfectly sane exercise machines like exercise bikes and rowing machines came along, so did Sauna suits, slimming belts, and inflatable air shorts.

The 1980s

The 80s is where things started to get a little more like the way many people workout today.

People like Jane Fonda and Richard Simmons brought class exercise well and truly to the masses, shaping the foundation for the body pump and group fitness classes you see middle-aged people walking out of to this day.

Things like Yoga and Pilates began to infiltrate the western world for the first time in many decades, while bodybuilding principles began to influence actors and athletes alike.

The ideal man was now seen as more muscular and lean than ever, and people were beginning to turn to steroids and growth hormones on a mass scale for the first time.

1990s & Beyond

While the way we exercise today seems relatively modern and innovative, it’s clear to see that much of the exercise practiced in the 21st century is the result of decades of development.

The 90s and 2000s were a period of consolidation for many of the things that still survived through the fads, trends and fickleness that defined the western world during the Cold War.

The goal of exercise shifted from the pursuit of mass and strength to that of crafting a toned, balanced, aesthetic frame. Records were broken in speed, strength and agility in unprecedented amounts.

The era of the child prodigy was born (and Cindy Crawford), and youth development became the way to shape the elite athletes of the future.

An unprecedented technology boom optimised the way we could measure and refine the look and performance of the human body in a way never seen before, and things like bodybuilding and general fitness training are now in their richest, most diverse eras ever.