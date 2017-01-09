Pointless & Awesome Things Men Need To Know This Week [09.01.17]

New year, new pointless facts to keep the boredom train at bay. Welcome to a fresh start to our Pointless & Awesome Things Men Need To Know series for 2017.
We’ll be bringing you the same good consumable fodder that you’ve grown to love and cherish. We might not be the content you need right now, but we’re the content you deserve.
MMA Facts You Had No Idea About
Who knew MMA could be so darned interesting beyond the Octagon. Here are the MMA facts you mightn’t have known before thanks to Bleacher Report.
The belts are real gold: UFC Championship belts are crafted by two guys named Dave Millican and Javier Cortez. They might not be solid golf but are certainly gold plated and cost about US$1,000 each. Of course that’s before they reach the hands of its rightful owner. After that, who knows? UFC 14 was the first event to require gloves: It might be deemed bare-knuckle brawling but it wasn’t always that way. The open fingered gloves as seen today first made their appearance in 1994 with Melton Bowen walked into the Octagon in UFC 4. ‘The Octagon’ Was Inspired By Chuck Norris: Norris had a 1980s ninja film called ‘The Octagon‘ in which the end fight took place in an octagon. Coincidence? Maybe not. UFC would go onto trademark the term as their own. Longest MMA Winning Streak: Igor Vovchanchyn holds 32 consecutive fight wins between the years of 1996 and 2000.
Why Alcohol Makes You Poo
According to the good people at Thrillist, alcohol actually makes you poo more. Okay we’re lying. It gives you the runs. And that’s on top of a hangover given you also had a big night.
Dr. Urvish Shah, gastroenterologist in Lansing, Michigan said that “Alcohol is a diuretic.” This means that “when you have a drink, it enters the bloodstream immediately and it also causes the pituitary gland in the brain to inhibit the production of vasopressin.”
The Vasopressin is the part of the body which regulates water retention and constricts blood vessels in your body. Gastroenterologist Dr. Kathlynn Caguiat says that water isn’t the only aspect of concern here. “Alcohol can increase gut motility and it doesn’t get broken down before it reaches the colon, where bacteria feast on these, resulting in bloating and diarrhoea.”
According to the experts, the more concentrated the alcohol is, the worse the reaction will be so keep that in mind the next time you’re hitting the hard spirits.
Most Terrifying Places In The World
There’s your mother-in-law’s place and then there are terrifying places. This is the latter – the place you’d much rather be, according to Listverse.
Helltown, Summit County, Ohio – it’s a freaky deserted town with half burnt out houses and it’s accessible only through an equally creepy neck of the woods. Stull Cemetery, Kansas – Missing people found mysteriously hanging from trees and charred corpses. All in a town population of 20. Enough said. Wait not yet – it’s also considered one of the seven gateways to hell. Shades of Death Road, New Jersey – Drive through 11km of countryside on this stretch of road (which is actually called Shades of Death) saw heaps of deaths. Many were folklore but what wasn’t was malaria-bearing mosquitos which terrorised locals for years before playing into death as the town was so isolated from proper medical support. The swamps which bred the mosquitos were eventually drained in 1884.
Foods That Can Kill You
Eating well for 2017 could end your life. Make sure you steer clear of these foods outlined by Men’s Fitness.
Rhubarb: Eat the stalks, not the leaves. They contain a chemical called oxalic acid, which is used in bleach and rust removal. Cherries: These sweet little suckers contain a pit which when broken will release cyanogenic compound that turns to cyanide when crushed. Other fruits with pits have them as well including apricots, plums, and peaches. If you swallow a pit, don’t freak out. They’re pretty hard to break by the human body and harmless when eaten whole. Just avoid the crushed pits as one or two seeds are enough to call it a day for you. Wild Almonds: You won’t find these at your local supermarket. Wild almonds are full of cyanide, much unlike its tastier cousin, the sweet almond. 5-10 of these bad boys will kill a child whilst 50 is predicted as the amount to kill an adult.