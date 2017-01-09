Pointless & Awesome Things Men Need To Know This Week [09.01.17]

New year, new pointless facts to keep the boredom train at bay. Welcome to a fresh start to our Pointless & Awesome Things Men Need To Know series for 2017.

MMA Facts You Had No Idea About

Who knew MMA could be so darned interesting beyond the Octagon. Here are the MMA facts you mightn’t have known before thanks to Bleacher Report.

The belts are real gold: UFC Championship belts are crafted by two guys named Dave Millican and Javier Cortez. They might not be solid golf but are certainly gold plated and cost about US$1,000 each. Of course that’s before they reach the hands of its rightful owner. After that, who knows?

UFC 14 was the first event to require gloves: It might be deemed bare-knuckle brawling but it wasn’t always that way. The open fingered gloves as seen today first made their appearance in 1994 with Melton Bowen walked into the Octagon in UFC 4.

‘The Octagon’ Was Inspired By Chuck Norris: Norris had a 1980s ninja film called ‘The Octagon‘ in which the end fight took place in an octagon. Coincidence? Maybe not. UFC would go onto trademark the term as their own.

Longest MMA Winning Streak: Igor Vovchanchyn holds 32 consecutive fight wins between the years of 1996 and 2000.

Why Alcohol Makes You Poo

According to the good people at Thrillist, alcohol actually makes you poo more. Okay we’re lying. It gives you the runs. And that’s on top of a hangover given you also had a big night.

Dr. Urvish Shah, gastroenterologist in Lansing, Michigan said that “Alcohol is a diuretic.” This means that “when you have a drink, it enters the bloodstream immediately and it also causes the pituitary gland in the brain to inhibit the production of vasopressin.” The Vasopressin is the part of the body which regulates water retention and constricts blood vessels in your body. Gastroenterologist Dr. Kathlynn Caguiat says that water isn’t the only aspect of concern here. “Alcohol can increase gut motility and it doesn’t get broken down before it reaches the colon, where bacteria feast on these, resulting in bloating and diarrhoea.” According to the experts, the more concentrated the alcohol is, the worse the reaction will be so keep that in mind the next time you’re hitting the hard spirits.