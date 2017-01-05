Australian Jason Day Signs $100M Deal With Nike

Move over Tiger, Australian PGA champion and the current world No. 1 golfer Jason Day has signed on with Nike in a deal that’s set to earn him well over US$100 million.

The staggering endorsement will see the 29-year-old Queenslander engage with products from Nike’s footwear, apparel, headwear and gloves departments across most advertising portals.

In a statement released by Nike, Day said that joining Nike was a dream come true for him.

“The brand is synonymous with the world’s best athletes. I’m honoured and can’t wait to be part of the team and working closely with Nike to take my game, and the sport of golf, to even higher levels.”

President of Nike Golf Daric Ashford echoed similar sentiments saying, “We’re thrilled to welcome Jason to the Nike Golf team and our family of athletes.”

“He’s an incredible player who has demonstrated tremendous work ethic and amazing resilience over the course of his career. We’re excited to help him chase more championships in the coming years.”

Day launched his career from humble beginnings when his father enrolled him as a junior member of the Beaudesert Golf Club for his sixth birthday. He continued to climb the ranks and take victories in local tournaments before heading to college where he borrowed a book from his roommate about Tiger Woods.

This book would eventually lead Day to practice his golfing in the same way that Woods did – early morning, at lunch time and in the evening – using the book’s score reports as a benchmark for his own performance.

Since turning pro in 2006, Day has achieved ten PGA Tour title and 57 top-ten finishes. His first official outing with Nike will commence this week at the Tournament of Champions in Kapalua, Hawaii.