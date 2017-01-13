Lexus Unveil Their First Ever Luxury Sport Yacht

Let’s face it. You can’t impress a date by taking them out to sea on a dilapidated dinghy. That’s why Japanese car maker Lexus have decided to create one of the most luxurious sports yachts to help solve all of your most riveting dating woes.

Announced today from Miami, the Lexus Sport Yacht concept does come with some bad news. Firstly you can’t buy one since there’s only one example in the form of a bespoke one-off creation.

Powering the beautiful water beast are twin 5.0-litre V8s taken straight out of the GS F which brings the total power output to a sturdy 885hp. Miami Vice wouldn’t know what hit it. Just don’t call it a Toyota. Watch the video below to see it in action.