Louis Vuitton Channels Luxe Streetwear With Supreme Collaboration

High fashion times are definitely changing with Louis Vuitton showing off their latest 2017 fall/winter collection as a bold collaboration between luxe streetwear label Supreme.

The partnership marks the coming of two powerhouse names in their respective fields but put more simply by LV’s men’s artistic director Kim Jones, “It’s uptown and downtown. Artists and musicians, friends and heroes.”

As such, the 2017 collection mirrors a diverse array of styles which originate from New York City’s different walks of life over three decades of masculinity. Think a quintessential collection of Manhattan’s most notable artists such as Jean-Michel Basquiat, Julian Schnabel, Keith Haring, Robert Mapplethorpe and Andy Warhol.

On the garment front purveyors of Supreme or Louis Vuitton can expect a silhouette of relaxed pieces including wide pants, polished tailoring of workwear and the full embrace of fabrics from Vuitton’s heritage of French luxury – silk, cashmere, vicuña and alligator all cut into genuine utilitarian shapes.

The pieces are expected to arrive in LV stores on July 17 along with pre-selected pop-up locations. Prices will be based off Louis Vuitton pricing so be prepared to pay a pretty penny to obtain these special pieces.