A Guide To The Coolest Art Galleries In Melbourne

Welcome to Melbourne, the reigning cultural capital of Australia. When it comes to some of the coolest art this country has to offer there’s no denying that Melbourne has the edge.

Most of this can be credited to the surging creative scene that continues to evolve and amaze anyone who dares cross paths with it. But enough of the empty threats.

This is a city where an arts degree can get you a job so if you’re heading to one of the world’s most liveable cities then check out these winning art spots.

National Gallery Of Victoria

The mecca of art lives in one of the most recognised galleries in Victoria. The National Gallery of Victoria or NGV houses well over 70,000 pieces of artwork in a striking building which features a soaring roofline and external water wall which is a work of art in itself. The artwork inside comes from a diverse background including indigenous, colonial and contemporary art. A must-visit for any art fiend.

180 St Kilda Rd, Melbourne

Australian Centre For Contemporary Art

You won’t have any qualms about setting foot into the ACCA which is a not-for-profit gallery that showcases a diverse range of exhibitions including sculpture work, video, installations, paintings and photography. The building itself is a local icon with its striking rusted walls and prism design by Wood Marsh.

111 Sturt St, Southbank

Gertrude Contemporary

You’re not in Melbourne unless you stumble upon a warehouse that’s been converted into a trendy gallery showcasing some breathtaking work. Gertrude Contemporary located in Fitzroy will cater to those who appreciate contemporary artwork from local and international names. They manage all of this with just three gallery spaces but that’s about all they need whilst also boasting education programs.

200 Gertrude St, Fitzroy

RMIT Gallery

Don’t be fooled by the university students floating around. Storey Hall is also home to RMIT’s very own art gallery which showcases some of the city’s finest public art, craft, pop culture and design work. They host a selection of programs which coincide with the exhibitions on display so that visitors can get the full experience of the artist’s vision.

Building 16 344 Swanston St, RMIT City Campus

Heide Museum Of Contemporary Art

Stepping beyond the shadows of Melbourne’s CBD for a spot of art in the suburbs will lead you to the Heide Museum of Contemporary Art. The vast land available lends itself to art that can be found both indoors and outdoors across 16 acres. The Sculpture Park is free to explore but there is a fee for seeing exhibitions inside the main building.

7 Templestowe Rd, Bulleen

Centre For Contemporary Photography

Snappers from the serious through to the beginners have found their mecca. The Centre For Contemporary Photography exhibits photography work from artists across five spaces. The not-for-profit gallery also offers photography courses for shutterbugs who want to further their craft.

404 George St, Fitzroy

Kirra Galleries

Enhance your appreciation for glass with a visit to Kirra Galleries located in the heart of the CBD at Federation Square. The gallery hosts numerous exhibitions every year showcasing the various ways glass can be turned into art.

Federation Square, Flinders St, Melbourne

Scott Livesey Galleries

For an extensive experience of contemporary Australian and international art, look no further than the Scott Livesey Galleries. There’s a constant rotation or intriguing artwork here from rising artists and it’s not as overbearing as the other larger galleries on the list.

909a High St, Armadale

Anna Schwartz Gallery

Anna Schwartz is a highly respected name in the local art scene so it’s not surprising to see her running her own gallery in both Sydney and Melbourne. Her Melbourne gallery features everything from striking installations to drawings to sculptures and anything else that captures the imagination. A must-visit destination for any real art lover.