Swim Shorts To Help You Rule The Beach This Summer

WhatsApp
Share
Email
+1
Share
Reddit
Full screen
1 of 8|Paul Smith|Slim-Fit Mid-Length Swim Shorts - $108 - BUY
2 of 8|Onia|Calder Swim Shorts - $299 - BUY
3 of 8|Thorsun|Titan Slim-Fit Mid-Length Printed Swim Shorts - $277 - BUY
4 of 8|Orlebar Brown|Bulldog Mid-Length Printed Swim Shorts - $236 - BUY
5 of 8|Venroy|Charcoal White Grey Swim Shorts - $85 - BUY
6 of 8|Katama|'Laird' Swim Shorts - $478 - BUY
7 of 8|Frescobol Carioca|Slim-Fit Short-Length Printed Swim Shorts - $182 - BUY
8 of 8|Vilebrequin|Merise Turtle-Print Mid-Length Swim Shorts - $243 - BUY

“What gives? It’s the middle of summer…” we hear the collective cry of our northern friends. For those lucky enough to be living it up in the southern parts of the world at the moment, the sun is shining just right.

This leads us onto today’s buyer’s guide for swim shorts. These aren’t your average boardies though. Men’s swim shorts are today elevated to levels that walk the fine line between fashion and functionality at sea.

The better ones bear designer hallmarks with striking colours, patterns and textures paired with the necessity of quick dry materials like polyester microfibre.

Let’s stop the chit chat and get into the shorts that will set you apart this summer.

Sign Up For A Daily Dose of D'Marge

Don't miss

You May Also Like

Show More
Close

Sign up now,
you magnificent bastard.

Access exclusive content, be the first to know about giveaways
and receive news before your mates.