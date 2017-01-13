Swim Shorts To Help You Rule The Beach This Summer

“What gives? It’s the middle of summer…” we hear the collective cry of our northern friends. For those lucky enough to be living it up in the southern parts of the world at the moment, the sun is shining just right.

This leads us onto today’s buyer’s guide for swim shorts. These aren’t your average boardies though. Men’s swim shorts are today elevated to levels that walk the fine line between fashion and functionality at sea.

The better ones bear designer hallmarks with striking colours, patterns and textures paired with the necessity of quick dry materials like polyester microfibre.

Let’s stop the chit chat and get into the shorts that will set you apart this summer.