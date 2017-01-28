2017 is shaping up to be another big year for movie buffs. The release schedule is jam-packed with big budget sci-fi releases, high-profile sequels, superheroes, spies, Skywalkers, and more.

There’s no formula for determining which films will be hits, and picking the year’s best releases before they’ve hit cinemas is hardly an exact science, but we’re taking a stab with Hollywood’s upcoming offerings anyway.

We can’t promise that all of these flicks will meet expectations, but for now, here are the 20 most anticipated movies of 2017.

John Wick: Chapter 2



Keanu Reeves returns in the sequel to the 2014 hit as legendary hitman John Wick who is forced out of retirement by a former associate plotting to seize control of a shadowy international assassins’ guild. Bound by a blood oath to help him, John travels to Rome where he squares off against some of the world’s deadliest killers.

Kong: Skull Island



In the spirit of the worldwide blockbuster Godzilla, Legendary Pictures presents a bold new take on the mythos of another iconic beast. Directed by Jordan Vogt-Roberts and starring Tom Hiddleston, Kong: Skull Island will fully immerse audiences in the mysterious and dangerous home of the king of the apes as a team of explorers venture deep inside the treacherous, primordial island.

Ghost In The Shell



Based on the internationally acclaimed sci-fi manga series, Ghost in the Shell follows the Major (Scarlett Johansson), a special operations, one-of-a-kind human-cyborg hybrid, who leads the elite task force Section 9. Devoted to stopping the most dangerous criminals and extremists, Section 9 is faced with an enemy whose singular goal is to wipe out Hanka Robotic’s advancements in cyber technology.

A Cure For Wellness



An ambitious young executive is sent to retrieve his company’s CEO from an idyllic but mysterious “wellness center” at a remote location in the Swiss Alps. He soon suspects that the spa’s miraculous treatments are not what they seem. When he begins to unravel its terrifying secrets, his sanity is tested, as he finds himself diagnosed with the same curious illness that keeps all the guests here longing for the cure. From Gore Verbinski, the visionary director of The Ring, comes the new psychological thriller, A Cure for Wellness.

Logan



In the near future, a weary Logan cares for an ailing Professor X in a hide out on the Mexican border. But Logan’s attempts to hide from the world and his legacy are up-ended when a young mutant arrives, being pursued by dark forces. Watch the first trailer for the Wolverine solo flick here and the final trailer above.

T2 Trainspotting



First there was an opportunity… then there was a betrayal. Twenty years have gone by. Much has changed but just as much remains the same. Mark Renton (Ewan McGregor) returns to the only place he can ever call home. They are waiting for him: Spud (Ewen Bremner), Sick Boy (Jonny Lee Miller), and Begbie (Robert Carlyle). Other old friends are waiting too: sorrow, loss, joy, vengeance, hatred, friendship, love, longing, fear, regret, diamorphine, self-destruction and mortal danger – they are all lined up to welcome him, ready to join the dance.

The Fate Of The Furious



Now that Dom and Letty are on their honeymoon and Brian and Mia have retired from the game – and the rest of the crew has been exonerated – the globetrotting team has found a semblance of a normal life. But when a mysterious woman (Charlize Theron) seduces Dom into a world of crime he can’t seem to escape, they will face trials that will test them as never before.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2



Set to the backdrop of ‘Awesome Mixtape #2,’ Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 continues the team’s adventures as they traverse the outer reaches of the cosmos. The Guardians must fight to keep their newfound family together as they unravel the mysteries of Peter Quill’s true parentage. Old foes become new allies and fan-favorite characters from the classic comics will come to our heroes’ aid as the Marvel cinematic universe continues to expand.

Life



Life tells the story of the six-member crew of the International Space Station that is on the cutting edge of one of the most important discoveries in human history: the first evidence of extraterrestrial life on Mars. As the crew begins to conduct research, their methods end up having unintended consequences and the life form proves more intelligent than anyone ever expected. Starring Ryan Reynolds, Jake Gyllenhaal, Rebecca Ferguson.

Alien: Covenant



Ridley Scott returns to the universe he created in Alien with Alien: Covemant, the second chapter in a prequel trilogy that began with Prometheus — and connects directly to Scott’s 1979 seminal work of science fiction. Bound for a remote planet on the far side of the galaxy, the crew of the colony ship Covenant discovers what they think is an uncharted paradise, but is actually a dark, dangerous world whose sole inhabitant is the “synthetic” David (Michael Fassbender), survivor of the doomed Prometheus expedition.

Spider-Man: Homecoming



A young Peter Parker/Spider-Man (Tom Holland), who made his sensational debut in Captain America: Civil War, begins to navigate his newfound identity as the web-slinging super hero in Spider-Man: Homecoming. Thrilled by his experience with the Avengers, Peter returns home, where he lives with his Aunt May (Marisa Tomei), under the watchful eye of his new mentor Tony Stark (Robert Downey, Jr.). Peter tries to fall back into his normal daily routine – distracted by thoughts of proving himself to be more than just your friendly neighborhood Spider-Man – but when the Vulture (Michael Keaton) emerges as a new villain, everything that Peter holds most important will be threatened.

War For The Planet Of The Apes



In War for the Planet of the Apes, the third chapter of the critically acclaimed blockbuster franchise, Caesar and his apes are forced into a deadly conflict with an army of humans led by a ruthless Colonel. After the apes suffer unimaginable losses, Caesar wrestles with his darker instincts and begins his own mythic quest to avenge his kind. As the journey finally brings them face to face, Caesar and the Colonel are pitted against each other in an epic battle that will determine the fate of both their species and the the planet.

Kingsman: The Golden Circle

The sequel to 2015’s Kingsman: The Secret Service, The Golden Circle follows Kingsman agents Gary “Eggsy” Unwin (Taron Egerton) and Merlin (Mark Strong) on a mission that takes them to the US, where they must work alongside a secret organization known as the Statesmen. Julianne Moore will appear as the villainous Poppy and Halle Berry joins the cast as Statesmen leader Ginger.

The Dark Tower

The Gunslinger, Roland Deschain (Idris Elba), roams an Old West-like landscape where “the world has moved on” in pursuit of the man in black (Matthew McConaughey). He’s also searching for the fabled Dark Tower, in hopes that reaching it will preserve his dying world. Based on the series of novels of the same name by Stephen King, the film is a quasi-sequel to the books that picks up after The Dark Tower VII: The Dark Tower.

Blade Runner 2049



Thirty years after the events of the first film, a new blade runner, LAPD Officer K (Ryan Gosling), unearths a long-buried secret that has the potential to plunge what’s left of society into chaos. K’s discovery leads him on a quest to find Rick Deckard (Harrison Ford), a former LAPD blade runner who has been missing for 30 years.

Thor: Ragnarok

In Marvel Studios’ Thor: Ragnarok, Thor is imprisoned on the other side of the universe without his mighty hammer and finds himself in a race against time to get back to Asgard to stop Ragnarok—the destruction of his homeworld and the end of Asgardian civilization—at the hands of an all-powerful new threat, the ruthless Hela. But first he must survive a deadly gladiatorial contest that pits him against his former ally and fellow Avenger—the Incredible Hulk.

The Circle



Based on the international best-seller by Dave Eggers, The Circle is a thrilling modern morality tale starring Emma Watson, Tom Hanks, and John Boyega. A young female tech worker (Watson) takes a job at a powerful internet corporation, quickly rises up the company’s ranks, and soon finds herself in a perilous situation – one that involves privacy, surveillance, and freedom. She’s encouraged by company founder Eamon Bailey (Hanks) to live her life with complete transparency – but no one is really safe when everyone is watching.

Justice League



Fueled by his restored faith in humanity and inspired by Superman’s selfless act, Bruce Wayne enlists the help of his newfound ally, Diana Prince, to face an even greater enemy. Together, Batman and Wonder Woman work quickly to find and recruit a team of metahumans to stand against this newly awakened threat. But despite the formation of this unprecedented league of heroes—Batman, Wonder Woman, Aquaman, Cyborg and The Flash—it may already be too late to save the planet from an assault of catastrophic proportions.

Dunkirk



Christopher Nolan’s Dunkirk opens as hundreds of thousands of British and Allied troops are surrounded by enemy forces. Trapped on the beach with their backs to the sea, they face an impossible situation as the enemy closes in. The film’s impressive cast includes Oscar winner Mark Rylance, Oscar nominee Kenneth Branagh, Nolan vets Tom Hardy and Cillian Murphy, as well as James D’Arcy, Jack Lowden, and Harry Styles (yes, the guy from One Direction).

Star Wars: The Last Jedi

Having taken her first steps into a larger world in 2015’s Star Wars: The Force Awakens, Rey continues her epic journey with Finn, Poe, and Luke Skywalker in the next chapter of the saga. Plot details for Star Wars: The Last Jedi are predictably scarce and a trailer hasn’t yet been released, but that hasn’t stopped fans from filling the internet with theories.