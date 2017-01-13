Europe’s First Underwater Museum Is Eerily Intriguing

Terra firma museums are so 2016. In Europe patrons can now find the freshly opened Museo Atlántico, an underwater museum in the Spanish Canary Islands off the coast of Lanzarote.

Created by British environmental sculptor Jason deCaires Taylor, the exhibition features life-sized sculptures carved from pH-neutral materials which can exist in unison with the existing marine life (besides looking cool).

What’s even better is that the sculptures also double as large scale artificial reefs.

“Pieces of the exhibition, installed in February 2016, have already enjoyed visits from angel sharks, shoals of barracuda, sardines, octopus, marine sponges, and a butterfly stingray,” reported EuroNews.

“I hope that the Museo Atlántico of Lanzarote represents an entry point to a different world and promotes a better understanding of our precious marine environment and of how much we depend on it.”

The museum will be open on January 10 and it already looks to be a favourite amongst the adventurous art lovers.