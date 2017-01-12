OMEGA Unveils The #SpeedyTuesday Anniversary Speedmaster

In what could well be a sign of classic watches moving into the digital medium, OMEGA have released a special edition Speedmaster timepiece to celebrate a hashtag handle.

This is not just any hashtag handle though. Robert-Jan Broer came up with the #SpeedyTuesday handle back in 2012 as a means of getting watch aficionados to post up their Speemaster Chronograph watches on platforms such as Instagram.

Since then it’s been a mainstay for both OMEGA and fans of its Speedmaster model which was made famous as Buzz Aldrin’s Moonwatch – the first watch to ever reach the moon in 1969.

As a celebration of 5th anniversary of #SpeedyTuesday, OMEGA have released 2012 exclusive pieces of the latest Speedmaster which borrows design cues from the 1978 Alaska Project III watch which was specifically crafted designed for NASA.

Details of the watch includes a Reverse Panda dial design that first appeared on OMEGA’s watches in 1966 and complemented by plexiglass, Arabic numerals with luminescent coating and ringed sub dials. The 42mm stainless steel case houses the manually-wound caliber 1861 movement which affords a 48 hour power reserve.

Flip the watch around and you’ll be greeted with a special engraving which reads “SPEEDY TUESDAY ANNIVERSARY – A TRIBUTE TO ALASKA PROJECT III” along with the limited edition number.

If versatility is a requisite of buying habits then the Speedmaster also satisfies this department with the accompaniment of a brown leather strap and black and white NATO strap complete with #SpeedyTuesday engraving. A strap changing tool, cleaning cloth and carrying pouch also comes with the package which retails for a cool US$6,500.

Keen? You’re too late. All 2012 pieces have already been spoken for.