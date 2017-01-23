10 Stylish Polo Shirts That Are Lad Proof

Getting dressed is hard work (sometimes). Like me, you’ve probably had a day where a t-shirt isn’t on the money. A button-up, on the other hand, is sometimes too much work on your fingers – especially after five days in a row at the office. Who needs arthritis in their 20s or 30s? You need your hands in good shape for holding beers and high-fiving your mates.

Enter the highly-underrated, often-scorned, polo shirt. Polo shirts were originally conceived as active-wear for tennis players. Now, you can find just about anyone in a polo shirt; from slightly-pissed dads at a Sunday BBQ, to British punks who take themselves too seriously.

Don’t let its respective proprietors scare you off though. Wearing a polo won’t, strange as it seems, turn you into a fifty-year-old bank manager or a skinhead. In fact, a polo is often the crucial ingredient to an outfit that needs to be dressed-up, without screaming ‘it’s my first day at the office’. It works equally well with a pair of chino shorts, or a linen suit. With a polo, you can navigate the difficult terrain between casual and formal without doing lasting harm to your cortisol levels.

This is a selection of polo shirts that are worth your time, and (some of) your money. Even if you only get one – you won’t any longer be the guy that pushes his luck with the same Brooks Brothers button-down he got for Christmas three years ago.

Just don’t pop the collar (please).