Drifting A Porsche 911 R Up A Snowy Mountain Is A Very Expensive Adrenaline Rush

Taking risks in life can sometimes lead to great things. If you took those risks and they made you rich enough to buy a Porsche 911 R, congratulations. I’m just not sure the risk of drifting that 911 R on a snowy mountain road is worth it, though.

In an Instagram video uploaded by powerslidelover, somebody with a nice watch does just that:

You don’t always need a 4×4 on the snow… but you have to be prepared to be constantly sideways #Porsche #911R A video posted by PowerslideLover (@powerslidelover) on Jan 14, 2017 at 12:38pm PST

Yea, sure, there’s no need for a 4×4 in the snow, but there’s also no need for the immense amount of anxiety I feel while watching this video.

At least the driver seems to know what they’re doing, just, you know, be careful man.

Thanks for sending this our way, Nicolò!

