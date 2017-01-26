Drifting A Porsche 911 R Up A Snowy Mountain Is A Very Expensive Adrenaline Rush

porsche_911r_17_2960

This story was originally published on Gizmodo

Taking risks in life can sometimes lead to great things. If you took those risks and they made you rich enough to buy a Porsche 911 R, congratulations. I’m just not sure the risk of drifting that 911 R on a snowy mountain road is worth it, though.

In an Instagram video uploaded by powerslidelover, somebody with a nice watch does just that:

You don’t always need a 4×4 on the snow… but you have to be prepared to be constantly sideways #Porsche #911R

A video posted by PowerslideLover (@powerslidelover) on

Yea, sure, there’s no need for a 4×4 in the snow, but there’s also no need for the immense amount of anxiety I feel while watching this video.

At least the driver seems to know what they’re doing, just, you know, be careful man.

Thanks for sending this our way, Nicolò!

Gizmodo explores the smart design, breakthrough science and awe-inspiring tech shaping your future.

Follow Gizmodo on Facebook and Twitter.

By Justin T. Westbrook & Jalopnik  – Gizmodo

