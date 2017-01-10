Here’s Why Ryan Gosling Is Better At Being A Man Than You

He’s already lusted over by legions of women and respected by most men and now the ‘Gos’ has gone one further. He’s shown why he’s better at being a man than most men in this world.

The 2017 Golden Globes provided the stage for the 36-year-old actor to take home an award for his recent work in La La Land. But rather than going the convention route by thanking an entire list of production crew (he did however offer to cut his award into three pieces for Emma Stone and the film’s director) he thanked just one person – his wife Eva Mendes.

“While I was singing and dancing and playing piano and having one of the best experiences I ever had on a film, my lady was raising our daughter, pregnant with our second, and trying to help her brother fight his battle with cancer,” he said. “If she hadn’t have taken all that on so that I could have this experience, there would surely be someone else up here other than me today. So sweetheart, thank you.”

This man can do no wrong. On second thought he did beat out his Canadian co-star Ryan Reynolds for the award, leaving with a consolation prize which involved kissing Andrew Garfield. Look out for the 00:23 mark at the top left corner for some man on man action.