Skin sensitivity tends to be associated with gingers and pale complexions. But redheads aren’t the only skin softies in life. The seasons – winter and summer – as well as specific environments – from the ocean and sun to office aircon – mean regular skin gents are at times vulnerable to redness, itchiness and tired looking skin.

Feeling a touch sensitive? Don’t cry. The men’s grooming market has rallied together and released quality sensitive skin products that will have you feeling secure in your skin in no time. Here are seven of the best sensitive skin products, for the overly sensitive gent (and redheads).

#1 Ren Skincare Evercalm Face Moisturiser

Ren Skincare makes face-stuff from 100% plant and mineral-derived ingredients, so you’re free from those nasty synthetics that aren’t good for sensitive skinned souls like yourself. Even the name ‘Evercalm’ makes our skin feel sleepy, putting to rest irritation, redness and dryness. And, like most quality face moisturisers, there’s extra sun protection built in; very important for sensitive skin to prevent unnecessary sunburn.

How to use it: Take two pumps of product and warm in the palms of your hands, gently massage into clean face and neck until absorbed.

#2 Baxter of California Deodorant Stick

Ticklish? Armpits are touch-y regions too for sensitive skin types. Luckily, L.A. skincare brand Baxter of California has rolled an anti-irritation deodorant stick that’s aluminium and alcohol-free. But, unlike other au naturale deodorants, this fragrance releases a citrus herbal musk that will actually mask body odour and inhibit any bacteria that causes man-smell. For the long sleeve, button up shirt wearing gent, BoC’s clear gel won’t stain or discolour clothes either, allowing the Tea Tree oil and moisturising Chamomile to sooth your pits, while you get the job done at the office.

How to use it: Apply to clean underarms.

#3 Perricone MD Gentle Facial Cleanser

Suffer from dry and sensitive skin? The Perricone MD facial cleanser is wash-your-face-win. The gentle daily cleanser removes pre-and-post day grime without taking away your natural oils, so you won’t be left with tight or itchy skin due to dryness. In a calming emerald green bottle, the cleanser is hypoallergenic paraben-free and hosts olive polyphenols and green tea extract; two food-ish additives that make Perricone products a nourishing, soothing formula for the sensitive face.

How to use it: Massage into damp skin. Follow with a sensitive skin moisturiser.

#4 Taylor of Old Bond Street Shaving Cream

Quintessentially British, Taylor of Old Bond Street bottles up the bespoke luxuries of London’s Jermyn Street in this rich and creamy shaving cream. Lathering like a dream, the cream is specially formulated for sensitive skin, and allows for smooth razor glide to prevent redness, irritation and ingrown hairs, whilst moisturising your skin to keep it soft and supple.

How to use it: Work up a lather using water and a shaving brush and apply to your face and shave. Re-apply throughout your shave if needed, before rinsing thoroughly.

#5 Aesop Moroccan Neroli Post-Shaving Balm

After an irritation-free shave, the last thing you want is a alcohol-fueled, chemically-charged shaving balm to flare up the redness in the skin. Look to Aesop’s rapidly absorbing ‘Moroccan Neroli Lotion’, with the key ingredient neroli blossom imparted to pacify the skin. The rest is made from a mixture of botanical oils, creating an indispensable moisturiser to avoid an aggravated complexion.

How to use it: Massage a small amount onto skin after shaving or use as your daily moisturiser.

#6 Jurlique Exfoliator Scrub

For sensitive skin-ers, the thought of a gritty, sandy exfoliator is enough to break out in hives. Not with Jurlique. The Aussie firm’s exfoliator scrub is a non-granular exfoliating cream designed for daily use. The cream is rich in oats, almonds and honey to loosen and lift away dead skin cells, and leaves the skin deeply cleansed and smooth; all without the need for scratchy beads.

How to use it: Apply a generous amount to wet hands and form a smooth paste. Apply paste to the face in a press-release motion, avoiding eye area. Rinse well with warm water.

#7 Plant Organic Shower Gel

Brooklyn-based skincare brand Plant (so ‘eco’) has released a sensitive skin shower gel that’s proved popular with New York hipsters, and now it’s tearing up regular men’s grooming land. The mild formula of its body wash (it contains no parabens, SLS, petroleum, silicones, or harsh chemicals and it PETA Certified Cruelty-Free) still foams into a great lather, despite being low-sudsing. And, the honey-like gel formula looks as good as it smells. Just don’t try squirting it onto your morning crumpets.

Available in five ‘flavours’, the Wake Up variety boasts rosemary and lemongrass to stimulate and revive mind and body, before hitting your day hard.

How to use it: Apply to palm and rub into lather over the body. Rinse thoroughly.