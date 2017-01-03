Shut Up & Take My Money – Issue #111

Welcome to 2017, a year which will no doubt be filled with money-grabbing tech and gadgets that will make any grown man weep tears of joy. To kick off the New Year we’ve got a giant mecha robot like the Ellen Ripley version from Aliens, shower beer (no joke) and one sexy drone designed by a Tesla employee.

Hankook Mirae Method-2 Robot Suit

Whether you’re a fan of Transformers, Terminator, Aliens or Robocop, you’ll be glad to know that there’s currently a real mecha (robot suit) that humans can actually jump into and control. Developed by researchers at Korea’s Hankook Mirae Technology with the help of 3D designer Vitaly Bulgarov, the Method-2 Robot Suit is a 4 metre 1.5 tonne piece of kit which can allow pilots to control the arms using an intuitive mimicking system similar to that of Pacific Rim. The machine is currently in its testing phase hence the “baby steps”, according to the firm’s chairman. A more manoeuvrable suit is set to go on sale next year. What exactly it’ll be used for is still to be decided but we can imagine one equipped with a machine gun wouldn’t be too fun to cross paths with.

BUY $8.3 million

Shower Beer

Champagne showers are so 2016. This year it’s all about the pale ale showers. Shower Beer is a brew specifically designed to be enjoyed in the bathroom and comes as a collaboration between renowned design firm Snask and Sweden’s #1 micro brewery, PangPang. The bottles which look like luxury shampoo items are just 177ml in volume (or 3 sips) meaning they can easily be smashed in the shower whilst getting ready for a night out on the town.

BUY $TBC

Etch Clock

The Swiss are at it again this time creating a clock which etches the time onto an elastic membrane in 3D digital figures. The intuitive device looks like a flat piece of stone when it’s not in operation and comes in a sleek aluminium frame that measures 15-inches. It’s future-proof too with an app allowing users to synch up their phone time to the device.

BUY $1,400

Ichelle Im 001 Drone

If it looks too good to be a drone then you’d be most correct. The Ichelle Im 001 was designed by Tesla designer Andrew Kim and his artist wife Michele Park. The couple recently launched their online space which showcases all of their product concepts. The 001 drone is one of them and it features a detachable panoramic camera that can be attached to the handle or the drone’s body. A much friendlier offering than a lot of the units out there.

BUY $TBC

Prynt iPhone Case

With self flying selfie drones and underwater phone cases being all the rage in 2017, it was only time before someone created an iPhone case with a built-in printer. The printer case works with an adapter system which can accommodate various iPhone models and has the benefit of a built-in grip and dedicated shutter button. An app helps users control the printing process.

BUY $130

Fizzics Waytap Beer Dispenser

Beer dispensers can be complicated affairs but the Fizzics Waytap Beer Dispenser is looking to change that with a simple operation that provides the perfect cold brew. The setup takes just minutes and can use regular cans or bottles without the need for special kegs or beer canisters. Pressure and the right amount of gas is taken care of with sound waves meaning you’ll get a nice creamy foam in every glass served. Even better the beer dispenser only requires 4 AA batteries to operate.

BUY $130