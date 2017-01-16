Surry Hills Date Spots Guaranteed To Score You A Home Run

There you are standing at the doorway dressed to impress. Perfectly coiffed hair – check. Cologne – check. Fresh underwear – check and check. And then it dawns on you as your date opens the front door…you have no idea where you’re taking them because you have the multitasking ability of a tumble weed.

Sexy times over? Not quite. Just as we explored the best places in Bondi to take a date, today we’re hitting up the trendy parts of town guaranteed to impress.

Welcome to the best date spots in Surry Hills.

Eat

It’s not always about the chit-chat. Every man and his confidant needs a decent feed and you can do so whilst waxing lyrical at these proven hot spots for freshly minted lovers.

Nomad

One of the long standing jewels of Surry Hills is Nomad, a lively restaurant (but not raucous) which plays perfectly into the local dating scene with exceptional food and wine come together. Their selection of fine Australian produce makes for superb dishes with a slight Middle Eastern twist which should be more than enough to impress your date.

16 Foster St, Surry Hills

The Winery

The locals love it for its Friday night ambience and alfresco style drinks and dining but head upstairs and you could be enjoying a nice tipple and an intimate conversation with your future significant other. Bookings are essential at this popular establishment so do call ahead and head in during the week. If not, the open garden courtyard away from the bustle of the bar area shall also suffice. Rain? That’ll give you more reason to be a hero.

285A Crown St, Surry Hills

Porteno

The iconic Argentinian restaurant which earned its stars on Cleveland Street has now moved to the other end of Surry Hills on Holt Street but the South American inspired grub and cocktails are still a winning combo in anyone’s books. The new place (which isn’t pictured) is a lot sleeker and features a lot more natural lighting. Perfect for counting freckles on your date’s face. As always, book ahead and go in during the week for a quieter affair.

50 Holt St, Surry Hills

Dolphin Hotel

The love child of Bondi Icebergs has been doing a solid trade since it opened last year and a lot of that has to do with the selection of gourmet Italian dishes paired with an extensive drinks list overlooked by Maurice Terzini. It can get ridiculously busy towards the end of week so for date duties head in during the week or ask to be seated outside at the intimate little courtyard.

412 Crown St, Surry Hills

Drink

When it needs to be a quick date make it one of the best places for a sneaky tipple before embarking on the night’s other proceedings. Here are the best date places for the romantic drinker.

Tokyo Bird

The secret’s out and you can forget about having a intimate drink with a date if you plan on swinging by this hugely popular establishment on a Friday or Saturday night. It’s no doubt cosy and the perfect setting for a get together with a flame, but it’s best recommended you take them on Monday or during the week when not every man, woman and child midget is after the finest Japanese whisky, cocktails and beer this city has to offer. If during the week is not an option, go an hour before closing time on Friday or Saturday and it should be quiet enough for you to stare into each other’s eyes over some Suntory beverages.

Commonwealth St & Belmore Lane, Surry Hills

Golden Age Cinema & Bar

Looking to score that home run? Look no further than Golden Age Cinema & Bar located in the old screening room of the heritage-listed Paramount Pictures Building in Surry Hills. Besides the films on rotation which covers classics, cults, creepies, cheapies and the best new film releases six days a week, there’s also an intimate bar which opens before a film screening and stays open late into the night during the movie. That means you can spend all the time you need getting to know pretty eyes even if you choose not to see a film.

80 Commonwealth St, Surry Hills

Bar Baretto

We lied. Bar Baretto also does food of the Italian persuasion to go with its wine service and is an intimate spot filled with comfortable lounge seats and quirky pendant lights. It’s hard to spot from the outside and that’s part of the charm. Private dining rooms are also on hand if you’re a shy guy.

544 Bourke St, Surry Hills

Bar Ume

Small, casual and quaint defines the tight confines of Bar Ume, a Japanese-inspired drinking hole which also happens to boast elegant bar food with fine dining roots. Patrons can head to the back area for a quieter experience or just drink away the awkward silence with a solid sake menu. Again, it’s recommended to avoid this place as a date spot towards the end of the week.

478 Bourke St, Surry Hills