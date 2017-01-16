TAG Heuer Revamps The Carrera Calibre 16 In Black Titanium

One of TAG Heuer‘s most popular timepieces of their modern portfolio will be receiving a lightweight makeover for 2017.

In celebration of the 10th anniversary of the Chronograph Carrera Calibre 16, the latest revised model will see the watch re-cased in sleek matte black titanium case.

The new model is a definite nod to the modern man with a sportier edge heralded in with its striking choice of materials – a 43mm Grade 2 micro-blasted black PVD titanium case framed with a black ceramic bezel and beige tachymeter scale.

Those who are familiar with the Carrera name will recognise some design cues borrowed from the 60s style Carrera watches with the wide dial opening and fine bezel paired with twin chronograph counters located at the 6 and 12 o’clock mark. A fine addition to another historically inspired design element in the faceted lugs as found in the original Carrera models.

The movement (Reference CV2A84.FC6394) retains the proven TAG Heuer Calibre 16 which boasts an automatic chronograph with Day and Date functions at the 3 o’clock mark and a small seconds counter at the 9 o’clock mark. Visibility is aided with the addition of black gold and beige SuperLuminova Arabic numerals.

Flipping the watch around will reveal a sapphire case back which proudly showcases the intricate mechanics of the automatic Calibre 16 movement alongside a decorated weight with a Côtes de Genève pattern.

The Carrera Calibre 16 is water resistant up to 100 metres and comes with a distressed calfskin strap that’s designed to age with grace.