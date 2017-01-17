Shut Up & Take My Money – Issue #113

If one of your new year’s resolutions was to save the hard earned cash then you’re screwed. Shut Up & Take My Money has arrived for another week to showcase the coolest objects of affection from around the world. We take your money.

Christini II-Track Snow Utility Bike

Don’t be fooled by this hybrid looking snowmobile ATV. The Christini II-Track Snow Utility Bike is a proper dirtbike for the snow which utilises a unique AWD system to drive both the front and rear tracks. The Mad Max-inspired snow bike even comes with a sturdy cargo rack and can be obtained in both four stroke and two stroke models. Claim your winter getaway craft now before the snow melts.

The Dalmore 50 Year Old Scotch Whisky

The Dalmore is celebrating something special this year with their Master Distiller Richard Paterson’s 50th anniversary in the game. Marking this grand occasion is The Dalmore 50 Year Old Scotch Whisky, a drink which receives a unique nurturing in the Domaine Henri Giraud Champagne casks for 50 days before it gets bottled. Paired with the time spent in American white oak, Matusalem oloroso sherry casks, and port Colheita pipes and the Dalmore 50 Year Old Scotch is one of the most full flavoured whiskys any man can buy today. And you’ll need a fair bit of coin to obtain it. The special package comes in a French crystal decanter wearing an elegant silver stag. There will only be 50 of these bottles produced with each one hand-filled upon ordering.

SIV Katana Sword Concept Motorcycle

The SIV Katana Sword motorcycle is easily one of the most visually striking bikes to ever come out of a design studio and a lot of that has to do with the inspiration behind the design. Taking sleek cues from the traditional Japanese samurai sword, Artem Smirnov of Belarus and Vladimir Panchenko of Ukraine merged their love for industrial automotive design to pen this futuristic two-wheeler wrought with carbon fibre. At this point it is only a concept but given the machine that Lotus actually built, it will only be a matter of time before we see these kind of bikes on the roads.

Apple Watch Elago W3

The Apple Watch is now in its second generation but no one has figured to re-imagine it as a vintage Macintosh…until now. The Elago W3 will turn any modern Apple Watch into a shrunken down Macintosh which pairs seamlessly with an existing charger to make it one funky nightstand. It;s also made from silicone so you won’t need to worry about scratches. Now if only the fake dish slot actually took in Micro SD cards.

Volta V Computer

Desktops are dead. Said no one ever. Well not unless it looks as good as the new Volta V unit. The unibody chassis of the Volta V is handcrafted entirely of American hardwood to ensure it blends right in with the most dedicated interior design junkie. The hardware within meanwhile is magnetically shielded and can be easily upgraded and repaired in a single level layout. And since it stands at 5.5-inch thick, it doubles as a perfect monitor stand. It also comes in bamboo or a walnut case.

Adamantini Indestructible Martini Vessel

Every man loves a Martini but not so much the fragile and broken glass it can often come with. Enter the Adamantini Indestructible Martini Vessel, a glass which claims to be made of “indestructible Adamantium” – yep – the fictional steel from Wolverine’s claws. In reality it’s just machined from a solid piece of billet 303 stainless steel which should still do the job just fine. It should also do a better job at keeping your beverages cooler for longer.

