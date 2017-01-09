Tradie-Style: Essentials For The Man On The Tools

1 of 11|Aspesi|Chambray cotton button down shirt - $160 - BUY
2 of 11|Uniqlo|Cable knit sweater - $40 - BUY
3 of 11|Maison Margiela|Suede leather backpack - $900 - BUY
4 of 11|Nike|Chino cargo trackpants - $250 - BUY
5 of 11|Clarks|Desert boot - $189 - BUY
6 of 11|The Saturdays NYC|Felt shirtjacket - $80 - BUY
7 of 11|Rag & Bone|Flanno shirt - $280 - BUY
8 of 11|Frescobol Carioca|Plain white t-shirt - $40 - BUY
9 of 11|Will|Brown leather belt - $80 - BUY
10 of 11|A.P.C|Dark selvedge denim - $190 - BUY
11 of 11|Maison Kitsune|Whits canvas sneaker - $170 - BUY

Tradies have it pretty rough (and simple) when it comes to workplace style. High-vis shirt? Check. Ruggers? Check? Steel cap boots? Yep.

Which is why finding the perfect offsite style is incredibly important and rewarding: fashionably masculine and easy-to-do being the two main criteria for the token tradie.

Think ‘refined ruggedness’: a rustic checked shirt, selvedge denim jeans and desert boots (a far mor refined version of Blundstones) winter essentials when worn with a cable knit sweater. The tradie outerwear staple? The shirtjacket; versatile and practical, worn open as a layering piece or closed for extra warmth.

For summer, look to a plain white tee and lightweight cotton cargoes, but think more streamlined with minimal pocket detailing and teamed with Steve Mcqueen-inspired canvas sneakers, for comfortable and classic footwear. Pack it all away with a tan suede and leather bucket backpack for break-away time. Speaking of which, when’s smoko?

Click through the slideshow for 11 essential items for the style-conscious tradie.

