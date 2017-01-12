Witness The Way Of Designer Minimalism In China

Look beyond the smog and crowds and you’ll find a hidden gem in Purified Residence, a stunning private villa located in Nanjing, China.

Striking visual design flows through the entirety of this home with a minimalist edge headed by the team at Wei Yi International Design Associates. Some might deem it sterile but the lashings of white space offset by black accents is accentuated with designer flair which can be found in the form of cool lighting, artwork, wall inscriptions and an intuitive use of clashing textures.

Think brushed grey, stained oak veneer, black leather and chrome sofas. Alongside the designer wares is 740 square metres of ample space perfect for a small family.

For the musically inclined, even the white piano becomes a part of the setting which is offset only by strategically placed blinds. Moving beyond that there’s a bathroom laden with marble and a standalone bathtub which any man would be proud to spend hours in.