31 Car Instagrams To Follow For Your Daily Petrol Fix

There’s more to Instagram than celebs taking selfies and wannabe foodies snapping photos of brunch. For serious gearheads, there’s a whole world of automobile-obsessed accounts guaranteed to get your engine revving.

Instagram has blossomed into a go-to destination for car lovers, and there’s something to please every kind of enthusiast. Automakers, racing teams, and industry publications all have a presence on the photo sharing site. A few of our favourites include Petrolicious, Formula 1, Valkyr Productions, the DTM German touring car series, and Fiat Chrysler’s global Head of Design, Ralph Gilles.

But it’s not just big-name brands that make Instagram such fertile ground for car fanatics.

Both pro and novice photographers post their automotive snaps on the site, sharing everything from beautiful bodywork to the excitement of race day to the finer details of a car’s interior. Keep an eye on imagery from the likes of Amy Shore, Tim Brown, Larry Chen, GFWilliams, Peter Aylward, and DW Burnett (aka @puppyknuckles).

Casual aficionados have also made their presence known in Insta’s auto communities. Folks like NYCars, The Smoking Tire, CarLifestyle, Crank and Piston, PetroCamp, and Hoonigans simply can’t get enough of life on four wheels and they have the eye-catching feeds to prove it.

Above are 31 of the best car Instagrams from all over the world and all walks (or make the ‘drives’) of life. Gentlemen, start your engines.