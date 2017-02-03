Best Dressed Men Of The Week Feat. David Beckham, Bryan Cranston & Miles Teller

It’s time to score some threaded inspiration with help from this week’s best dressed celebrity men.

On the fashion circuit is an eclectic mix of dapper guys who have either come from a workout or straight off the SAG Awards red carpet.

You want names? You got names. David Beckham easily has the gym look sorted with his combination of compression wear, Adidas NMDs, reversed cap and sunnies.

Bryan Cranston meanwhile has been cleaning up at the recent SAG Awards and he did it in a classic black tuxedo which really added to his distinguished gentlemen demeanour.

Keanu Reeves meanwhile has been polishing up his trademark scraggy look for the premiere of his latest action film John Wick 2.

Our fashionable winners of the week however belongs to Miles Teller who continues to do a fine job of pulling together classic looks for a modern world. Turtle necks, double-breasted suits and coats – they’re all there working into Teller’s grand style plan.

A$AP Rocky and Neil Patrick-Harris come in at a close second with their appearance at NYFW’s Raf Simons show.