Brace Yourselves: Boys Of Yoga Is Coming To Australia

The longstanding stereotype that yoga is for women has come to an end. Global fitness movement Boys of Yoga will officially launch in Australia this year without the mandatory requisites of pink lycra, motivational quotes and organic kale smoothies.

What the bold project does promise is a fresh way to introduce legions of men to strength and flexibility training both on and off the mat. Founded in 2015 by Michael James Wong, a Global Yogi & Wellness Warrior, the Boys of Yoga project will aim to focus on the benefits of yoga training rather than the connotations.

With established communities across the U.S, Asia and the U.K, Boys of Yoga decided it was due time to set up base in Australia with the help of locals from Bondi Yoga House. Founders Ben Gould and Amanda Graci put up their hands for the challenge and in 2017 will be heading up a fresh batch of brand initiatives and large scale yoga events to help grow the Boys of Yoga movement.

After launching Sydney’s first Urban Retreat pop-up in March 2016, Bondi Yoga House is expanding their events offering by launching Boys of Yoga across the country through a number of brand initiatives and large scale yoga events.

“We couldn’t be more excited to be representing an international movement which sends such an important message to the male population in this country,” said the pair.

“Boys of Yoga is supported by an incredibly talented and passionate brotherhood of guys who are redefining the meaning of yoga.”

The first event to be held in Sydney will be the Boys of Yoga Block Party on the 23rd of February at Bay 6, Lavender Bay. Melbourne won’t be missing out either with a dedicated event popping up on the 2nd of March at the Sensory Lab in Port Melbourne.

To score tickets to the event head over to Boys of Yoga or hit up Ben or Amanda at Bondi Yoga House.