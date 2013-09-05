5 Killer Pieces of Man-Jewellery That Make A Luxury Statement

More options for men’s jewellery are popping up every day, yet some of you still insist on steering clear for fear of looking too over the top. F&*$ that. The right piece of jewellery finishes a look, can lend just the right amount of edge to an outfit, and is guaranteed to get you compliments. We suggest you grow a pair, take the plunge, and try one of these bold pieces:

Men’s Statement Jewellery #1 – Cartier LOVE Bracelet

The Cartier LOVE Bracelet is one of the most recognizable pieces of jewellery in the world. Designed in 1969 by Aldo Cipullo, the LOVE Bracelet quickly became famous for its unique locking mechanism. The bracelet can’t be slipped over your hand – instead it’s opened with a special screwdriver, allowing it to be “locked” onto one person while the “key” is kept around the neck of another as a symbol for their romantic commitment. (Price: $4,850.00 BUY)

Men’s Statement Jewellery #2 – Saint Laurent Antiqued Silver Curb Chain Gormette Bracelet

Or maybe you think the romantic sentiment behind the LOVE Bracelet is totally cheesy, and you’re looking for something that makes you feel a little less like vomiting. In that case there’s the Saint Laurent Antiqued Silver Curb Chain Gormette Bracelet, a thick, hefty piece of jewellery that will never put your masculinity in question or cause you to evacuate the contents of your stomach. (Price: $525.00 BUY)

Men’s Statement Jewellery #3 – Hermès Behapi

Leather is always a good choice if you’re looking to make a statement. The Behapi bracelet from Hermès makes its statement with clean lines and minimal details – just a silver and palladium plated buckle in a subtle H shape in honor of the designer. The double loop reversible Behapi bracelet can be either black or brown to match anything in your wardrobe. (Price: AU$400.00 BUY)

Men’s Statement Jewellery #4 – Swarovski Nirvana Jet Hematite Ring

Any piece that’s called “dark and mysterious” is clearly something that’s going to get noticed. The striking silver-plated Nirvana Jet Hematite Ring is probably not what you’d expect from Swarovski’s frequently twee lineup, and that’s a good thing. Somehow Swarovski manages to pull of big and badass despite a history of creating crystal-encrusted Hello Kitty jewellery. (Price: $190.00 BUY)

Men’s Statement Jewellery #5 – Ann Demeulemeester Silver Multi-Chain Necklace

Simple, sleek, and still eye-catching. The Silver Multi-Chain Necklace from Ann Demeulemeester isn’t elaborate, but don’t confuse simplicity for plainness. A few larger links, set asymmetrically to one side, add intrigue to an otherwise uncomplicated necklace, and the layered look of the chains provides a little extra pop. (Price: $2,265.00 BUY)