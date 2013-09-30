For the sailor and rum drinker in all of us we bring you the Bundaberg Distilling Co. 125th Anniversary Rum super limited edition. rum represents the pinnacle of all that the BDC has achieved in its rich 125-year history, and encourages Bundaberg Rumʼs most dedicated fans to help mark the milestone with this super-deluxe drop and a rousing toast, ʻHuzzah!ʼ (Tips hat to Leo Burnett). Bringing this liquid to life, the bottle features uncompromising detail including a metal collar and stopper with a hand-applied leather band. Each individually numbered crystal decanter is housed in a walnut wooden box, which also contains a set of two crystal tumblers – etched with the BDC logo. A limited run of 1,888 numbered bottles of the BDC 125th Anniversary Rum (700ml) will be available at $1,250 (yes that’s correct). 3,000 miniature bottles of BDC 125th Anniversary Rum (125ml) will also be available at $125 each (for the less favourable folk). (WWW)



