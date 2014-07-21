A heavy black wool suit and the summer sun just don’t mix. When the weather warms up, it’s time for a sandy-hued alternative to the dark colours you’ve been rocking all winter. The trick is learning how to wear khaki without looking like you’re headed on a safari (unless you are headed on a safari, in which case you should probably at least swap your suit for something a little more rugged). A khaki suit can be formal or relaxed, preppy or even a little bit edgy if you wear it right.

Check out our inspiration gallery and start planning how to wear a khaki suit.

What to keep in mind when buying the suit

Remember khaki suits are most common in the summer collections from designers. You’ll find them in cotton and linen fabrics but sometimes wool blends will be available too. I prefer to stick to a muted colour rather than something that’s too bright as it can sometimes look yellow. If you can go for an unstructured suit, that way it will work in casual dress occasions too. Don’t be afraid to separate the suit.

What to wear with your khaki suit

I prefer to run white or light blue shirts with a khaki suit. It compliments the khaki colour and maintains the fresh summer feel. Sometimes I’ll even stretch to a lilac gingham if I’m wearing other purple in my accessories.

Accessories that work with khaki

As you’ll see in the gallery, blues ties are the most popular, but don’t let that stop you from trying greens and purples. If you can, go for brown shoes and the tone will match the khaki, otherwise navy shoes will add a nice pop of colour. Loafers and lace ups are both suitable too. And yes, match the belt with the shoes.