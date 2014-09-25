2015 Mercedes-Benz C63 AMG Sedan & Wagon



After some sneaky shots were released yesterday of the new Mercedes-Benz C63 , we’ve not been treated to the official photos of the car. Again coking in two variants, the sedan and wagon, the AMG C63 will go toe to toe with other german high performance heavy weights. The official name of the range has now been changed to Mercedes-AMG C63 which will no doubt give the diehards something to cry about.

Apart from it’s epic all-new twin-turbocharged 4.0-litre V-8, the 2015 Mercedes-AMG C63 is also promised to have the best fuel economy for V-8 performance cars. Inside the car adopts a few special features such as the dash’s aluminium wing, an IWC-design clock, sports steering wheel and pedals, and bucket seats.

Sales of the 2015 Mercedes-AMG C63 and C63 S start in March 2015. Australian details are yet to come.