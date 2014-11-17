Vancouver’s Brewery District: The Perfect Vintage Modern Man-Loft

straight-east

Any property that consists of the words ‘Brewery’, ‘Vintage’, ‘Modern’ and ‘Man-Loft’ all in the one sentence should be illegal the crowning jewel for any man in search of their humble abode.

Vancouver has a thriving loft scene and this family creation from designer siblings Jordan and Katie Macnab from theMACNABS, as well as their mum who did the interior design, took a total of six weeks to complete. With its eclectic clash of old school industrial structures and ultra plush modern furnishings, this is a man-loft that we’d absolutely love to work, play and live in. We’re also hoping Elisha Cuthbert is our girl next door.

