Summer doesn’t get any finer in the southern hemisphere with one of the latest shoots from a slick publication to recently pop up on our radar. ‘Girl Hangs’ was curated by style publication It’s Now Cool.

It features models Kendal Schuler of Chadwicks, Avril Alexander of London and Miriam Adler of Chic all bronzed up and hanging on the golden sands of sunny Australia. Sorry fellas, you can’t sit with them.