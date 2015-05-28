How To Get Jared Leto’s Style

Jared Leto’s talent is like a diamond – brilliant and multifaceted.

The lead singer of rock band Thirty Seconds To Mars, Leto’s held a steady acting career since his teens, before taking out an Oscar in 2014 for his transgender role in Dallas Buyer’s Club.

But in recent years, Leto has become incredibly known for his eccentric style. With outlandish suits, animal skin and leather worn confidently under a mane of luscious hair, Leto is the only man to attempt both a man-bun and blonde-tipped ombre hairdo on the red carpet in two consecutive years.

Having said that, his next role as Joker for the upcoming movie, Suicide Squad, has seen the Louisiana-born star, chop it all off. Luckily, Jared Leto style remains.

Breaking It Down – Jared Leto Style

Not one to follow, Leto walks to the beat of his own style drum; swathed in animal prints and leather one day, followed by an ultra sleek blazer and trilby hat the next. His has a fondness for layering (a look that assimilates the flow of his hair), channelling his not-so-forgotten inner rockstar as opposed to anything preppy or traditional. Eclectic and eccentric, we’ve categorically tamed Jared Leto style as best we can.

Nirvana Grunge

The singer wouldn’t be authentically rock without myriads of darkness infiltrating his wardrobe. Leto’s off-duty look is typically black-on-black with violent splashes of red. The hero piece is the leather jacket, cropped sharply at the waist, with all the metallic trimmings – big zips, silver plugs and an asymmetrical closure that rides reverently with the Fifties biker look.

Taking inspiration from Nineties music gods, flannel shirts with tartan red and black are often tied around the waist, paying homage to the generation of Leto’s cultural influences, Kurt Cobain and Anthony Kiedis.

Powdered Tux

The red carpet looks forward to seeing what Leto will bring to its crimson floor each and every season. From the Oscars to the Golden Globes, Leto likes to look ultra dandy in powdery pastels. Lilac and creamy whites are his go-to – both in dinner jacket style with shawl lapels in satiny contrast against the matte of the suit fabric.

Feeling matchy-matchy, Leto often blends his shirting and bowtie, pairing the white hues with tonal Derbies. He is a fan of separates for formalwear too, going contrast white-on-black with marsala red accessories popping on the muted outfit. Add a boutonniere or flower lapel and you’re Leto doing formal.

King of Coachella

Animal stripes and bold prints crown Leto ‘King of Coachella’ every Californian festival season. Reigning over all the crazy festival thematics, Leto doesn’t hold back with zebra-print skinnys, a white statement logo singlet, and his favourite plaid flannel for an ultra glam-rock vibe.

Other years he’s been more vintage Americana, with a Seventies Hawaiian shirt and tinted aviators, paired with Nineties drop crotch jeans. He keeps things tonal with sky blue shirting – again, wrapped around the waist for stylish convenience.

Dine-Out Metallics

For stylish nighttime looks, Leto dines-out in blazers cut sharp. Like his tuxedo, the dinner jacket is updated with sheeny, satin lapels and contrast button details. But the biggest trend here is his fondness for metallics; the sparkle worked subtly as a silk thread into the blazer, creating brassy gold and gun-metal greys for a luxury finish.

Next, accessories (of a more a refined nature) tarry onto the scene; classic trilby hats in black rabbit fur and a splash of pink on pocket squares, lifting Leto (again) above the stylish antics of most men. And he makes it work.

Statement Scarves

Leto wouldn’t be a transient New Yorker without his accessories swag. Whether he’s more refined in snug-fit blazer, slim trousers and leather embroidered loafers, or rocking his biker chic leather and denim, the blackness of both outfits permits the actor to create somewhat of a statement with his neckwear.

The statement scarf, in violet or turquoise blue, is a favourite of Leto’s. The following Jared Leto style rules apply: keep it long, slightly frayed and keep it textural or micro-printed for added interest. And, no other colours on the outfit are permitted, or required.

Key Jared Leto Style Items

Suits

Givenchy provides Leto with his custom-made Oscars tuxedos, while his dinner jackets can be picked up from Saint Laurent.

Jacket

Allsaints, Balmain and Belstaff offer unrivalled biker jackets with variety of black shades and styles. Leto’s fur-lined, hooded parka is made by Moncler or Canada Goose for something North American.

Shirt

Enfants Riches Déprimés (Depressed Rich Kids) is Leto’s favourite tee and singlet brand. Plaid shirting is rockier from Neighborhood and super punk-ish in tartan from Fear of God and Vivienne Westwood.

Denim

Always in black jeans, drop crotch varieties come from Public School NY and Fear of God; while slim fit cuts are J Brand and Mastercraft Union. Tap Saint Laurent for animal print – anything.

Shoes

Go for Son of Mars Velcro high-tops for kicks; Gucci or Mr Hare for suede loafers; and for monochrome leather lace-ups look to Ann Demeulemeester or Tod’s.

Accessories

The Lanvin rosette lapel clip has Leto’s boutonniere pinned down, while leather cuffs can be sourced from Saint Laurent and Bottega Veneta. Retro aviators are from Ray Ban and for the statement scarf go paisley with Etro or texturally Japanese with Yohji Yamamoto. Meanwhile, get a Mod-ish trilby hat from Larose or Borsalino.

