19th Century Inspired Bicycle With Concentric Wooden Frame

Believe it or not, this eye-catching bicycle is the handsome handywork of a student. Niko Schmutz of the School of Design at Pforzheim University used thin layers of oak veneer to create the unique layered look of his three-piece bike frame.

Inspiration came from the so-called dandy horse bikes of the early 19th century, which also featured wooden frames. Schmutz created the core of his bike from three concentric loops of wood in varying shapes. The material’s natural properties help the frame absorb vibration and give the bike a “spring effect” on uneven roads.

In addition to wood, the bike sports matte and gloss aluminium elements, such as the front fork. The saddle and handlebars are finished in leather for a classic, masculine look.