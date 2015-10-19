19th Century Inspired Bicycle With Concentric Wooden Frame

WhatsApp
Share
Email
+1
Share
Reddit
Full screen
1 of 4
2 of 4
3 of 4
4 of 4

Believe it or not, this eye-catching bicycle is the handsome handywork of a student. Niko Schmutz of the School of Design at Pforzheim University used thin layers of oak veneer to create the unique layered look of his three-piece bike frame.

Inspiration came from the so-called dandy horse bikes of the early 19th century, which also featured wooden frames. Schmutz created the core of his bike from three concentric loops of wood in varying shapes. The material’s natural properties help the frame absorb vibration and give the bike a “spring effect” on uneven roads.

In addition to wood, the bike sports matte and gloss aluminium elements, such as the front fork. The saddle and handlebars are finished in leather for a classic, masculine look.

Start Your Day The Right Way
Get D'Marge Delivered To Your Inbox

Don't miss

You May Also Like

Show More
Close

Sign up now,
you magnificent bastard.

Access exclusive content, be the first to know about giveaways
and receive news before your mates.