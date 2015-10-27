David Beckham To Star In BBC Documentary About Football

With over 20 years of football experience in six different clubs and millions of pounds worth of earnings, it’s no wonder that David Beckham‘s life and passions are being turned into a BBC documentary, titled ‘David Beckham: For The Love Of The Game’.

The 90-minute documentary will see Beckham play soccer in seven continents, from the villages of Papua New Guinea to the foothills of Nepal, streets of Buenos Aires, desert plains of Dijbouti and the frozen wastelands of Antarctica. Not to mention, the manicured pitches of Miami where Beckham is planning to set up his very own team, Miami MLS.

Upholding his ‘good guy’ rep, Beckham joined by his childhood friend Dave Gardner will explore the lives of those who struggle to make a living in each of these environments, as well as those who get to live the dream in the big leagues. It’s all about what soccer means across the globe, and whether it still has the power to transform lives, as it did for Beckham.

“I have seen the transformational effect that sport, and in particular football, has on people’s lives. This epic journey will allow me to show the positive side of the game I love and shine a light on the passion and selflessness of people that play this sport as a force for good,” said Beckham.

‘David Beckham: For The Love Of The Game’ is Beckham’s second film commissioned by the BBC. ‘David Beckham: Into The Unknown’ was distributed last year to more than 165 countries.

