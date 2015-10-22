5 Steps To Simple Skincare For Men

With a name like Jack Black you would be forgiven for thinking the Hollywood comedic actor has released his own line of skincare, but be assured these products are no joke.

Jack Black products are created using the finest natural ingredients, latest technology and advancements in skincare to provide you with effective products for grooming dummies. While Jack Black products are a detailed, scientific concoction of goodies, their daily use couldn’t be simpler, with most items requiring little preparation and even less time to apply.

What’s even better? Most of the products are multifunctional: a body wash that doubles as a shampoo, and lip balm that offers sun protection.

Above all, Jack Black skincare products provide noticeable results, and at the end of the day isn’t that what’s important? Whether it be the Facial Cleanser that leaves your skin softer and smoother almost immediately, or the Industrial Strength Hand Healer that leaves hand protected and soft, Jack Black know what they are doing when it comes to men’s skin.

#1 All Over Wash for Face, Hair and Body

As a modern man your daily skincare routine is probably already jam-packed. Fortunately, Jack Black can help you save some time in the morning with their All Over Wash. This one product does the work of three, saving you time without compromising on amazing results.

The wash rids your skin of oil, dirt and sweat but is gentle enough so that it doesn’t strip essential moisture from the skin. Its fresh scent isn’t heavy or overpowering and leaves you feeling refreshed and smelling good. Panthenol effectively moisturises the skin and wheat protein strengthens your hair follicles. Certified Organic Sea Kelp extract assists in normalising your skin’s moisture levels and Olive Fruit Extract acts as an antioxidant.

#2 Intense Therapy Lip Balm

Not only does this lip balm soothe and condition the lips while also offering sun protection, it also smells and tastes amazing.

Your date won’t be able to resist kissing you with Jack Blacks’ easy to apply lip balm, and you can have peace of mind knowing your lips are protected from harsh UVA and UVB rays with SPF25. Its formula penetrates the skin quickly providing instant relief from dry and cracked lips with delicious ingredients like Ginger, Grapefruit, Shea butter, Avocado Oil, Vitamin E and Green Tea.

Apply when lips are dry or irritated and 30 minutes before heading outside for effective sun protection.

#3 Deep Dive Glycolic Facial Cleanser

When a product contains something as bad-ass as Volcanic Ash you know you’ve picked a winner and this cleanser certainly doesn’t disappoint. Not only does the cleanser wash away dirt and dead skin cells leaving skin feeling smoother, fresher and cleaner, but it is also multifunctional and can be used as a purifying mask.

As a mask, simply apply the cleanser to dry skin and allow to dry for five minutes before rinsing off for a deeper clean. You can be sure your skin is getting the best treatment with antioxidant-rich Volcanic Ash which helps to restore, repair and smooth while absorbing Kaolin Clay helps to control oil levels. Apply the cleanser morning and night for best results. Use as a mask once a week to remove deep down dirt, oil and build-up of other nasties.

#4 Industrial Strength Hand Healer

If you work a lot with your hands then this moisturiser is made for you. In fact, it has been tested extensively by chefs, carpenters and those in industries where hands are exposed to all sorts of conditions and it’s been proven to effectively repair damaged and rough hands.

Unlike other areas of your skin, the hands contain less oil glands and therefore do not receive as much moisture as the rest of our skin. Given that we use our hands so often it’s important to take care of them with the right product, like this hand moisturiser from Jack Black.

Its non-greasy formula is easily absorbed and goes to work quickly to soothe dry, cracked hands. Vitamin A and E condition and soften the skin, while Eucalyptus Oil provides a refreshing sensation for the skin.

#5 Cool CTRL Natural Deodorant

Keep nasty and unpleasant odours at bay without exposing yourself to a barrage of nasty chemicals with this all natural roll-on deodorant.

Offering 24-hour protection with clinically tested time released odour blocking technology, this product uses antibacterial and anti-fungal ingredients such as Zinc Salt and Grapefruit Seed Extract to prevent odour and provide long lasting freshness. Its all natural ingredients mean this product is perfect for sensitive skin. Simply apply two to three strokes under each arm for a great scent and all day freshness.

