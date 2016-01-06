Gentlemen’s Guide To Stylish (And Affordable) Jewellery

Jewellery is one of those fashion accessories that transcends time and season. Unlike a wintry woollen scarf or summery Panama hat, a silver ring or metal bracelet are forever brilliant – both in hot and cool climates. And for a variety of occasions: formal or streetwear.

Despite its versatility, men tend to undervalue jewellery’s worth in fashion. Or they relegate it to girls-only territory. Another major deterrent is price. Most gold rings and luxury-made bracelets cost more than a tailored jacket or handcrafted leather shoes. So, man’s do-without-it attitude toward jewellery prevails. But can we really afford that mentality?

Meeting the needs of the cheap and the skeptical, we’ve curated a complete guide to affordable and stylish men’s jewellery. ‘Cause a little bling is the very thing that an almost-there outfit needs this season. It’s time to shine, bud.

Metal Made

Occasionally, sterling silver jewellery will come for a bargain price but usually is the more common brass, zinc and steel which are the main metals used in cheap jewellery. Using cheaper metals, the finish of the ring or chain is very important. So look closely when shopping.

Want the look of gold jewellery without the massive price tag? Go gold plated. But caring for it can be tricky, so not to look cheap after a few wears. To help extend the life of the plating, remove your jewellery before bed and exercise; sweat and rubbing against the skin will wear the plating.

Plating is more delicate than pure metals such as solid gold and sterling silver so avoid chemical cleaners. But – plating aside, cleaning jewellery regular is best, using a damp cloth to rid pieces of dirt and dead skin. Follow up with a dry towel.

Keep your jewellery in a well-aired place at regular room temperature such as the bedroom. Bathrooms tend to be too humid after showers and so on, and the moisture could tarnish the plating or discolour the item. And remove rings when washing your hands. Always.

Trend Set

Like cheap leather jackets or more affordable jeans, the lower price tag means you’re free to stock up on statement, trend-led jewellery and wear them to death under the fad fades. Skulls, religious motifs and nautical references – fish hooks, anchors and boats- are big jewellery trends this season, coming as pendants or rings, or as ropey bracelets.

Meanwhile, tarnished and oxidised is a prominent style for plain cuffs and rings; similar to the appeal of distressed denim, care of vintage trends. Rhinestone (not like a cowboy) is a unique trend getting picked up by urban dudes too. But it’s only for the fashion brave. Shine bright like a diamond.

How To Rock It

Jewellery can be tweaked for every dress code: from the marrying of a signet ring and sleek tuxedo to the teaming of a silver metal cuff – simply and soundly with a basic t-shirt and jeans.

A brass signet ring – with an onyx stone or personal monogram – worn solo with your favourite wristwatch is a smooth touch to a blazer and trouser combo; a camel coat cloaked Pitti Uomo-style over the shoulder for winter.

Rhinestone rings are more overt and are best worn with a simple crew neck t-shirt, chino shorts and trainers, the bling-ring balanced for the casual cool.

Not a ring guy? Go for a plain chain. A subtle short length chain can replace a boring tie over a button-up to the neck shirt or fly solo over a plain tee á la Justin O’Shea. From rings to neck chains, the Munich-based fashion buyer is the perfect example of masculine jewellery style. And how to rock the basic t-shirt too.

Brands Doing It

Mister

Religious symbols, American Indian chiefs and Medusa heads are just some of the quirky motifs found on Mister‘s pendants and rings. Launched in 2010, the California jeweller is making big waves from its San Francisco shores; lapped up by urban street wear freaks thanks to stores like Hypebeast and Asos.

The brand ethos – “carved from the mind made straight in to material” – depicts the adventure found in the modernist cuffs, beaded bracelets and chunky rings. Each item comes offers several many colours and finishes – black, silver, gold or copper – to suit every taste.

Double U Frenk

Handcrafted in Italy, Double U Frenk started in 2013 as a jeweller to Modena’s club scene. Favouring the rustic and worn in – a finish achieved via ‘galvanizing’ elements of aluminium, magnesium and silver, Double U Frenk is stocked in 80 stores throughout Italy. Or you can pick up their trinkets from the brand’s very own outfitted caravan, stopping off and selling ring and chains at festivals and events.

Come here for bold and big glass stone rings; that pack a pack and look cool.

Chained & Able

British-bred, Chained & Able aims to represent homegrown UK design by supplying bespoke jewellery pieces to men worldwide. Bowing in 2012, the label’s aesthetic is raw – inspired by urban design and ‘street chic’ styling – taking timeless pieces and matching them with modernity. Come here for chains, from neck to wrist to waist. Jean chains, anyone?

Think Positive

Born out of philanthropy, Antonio Marsocci is a life coach who’s partnered a passion for fashion with disciplesip launching a jewellery brand around optimistic thoughts. Crafted in Italy, Think Positive is more than nice thoughts with a range of necklaces, bracelets and cuff links in a variety of hues and textures.

Each sterling silver chains or brown leather cuffs comes with a physical reminder of Marsocci’s mentorship. Now that’s some true inspiration for wearing men’s jewellery.