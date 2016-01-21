Zac Efron is no longer the singing, dancing and slightly annoying Disney kid he once used to be.

Growing well into his own sense of style over the years, the 28-year-old actor is today one of Hollywood’s go-to playboy stars with a classic (a.k.a squeaky clean) ’70s look to boot. His wardrobe however is anything but dated. Efron straddles the fine line between boyish charm and a rising gentleman with absolute ease.

Gone are the floppy hair days, now replaced with a perfect a perfect quiff, rippling abs and arms which cut a fine silhouette in any tailored suit.

As he graduates into manhood and takes on increasingly comedic roles, we’re going to walk you through some of his finest looks of his short career. How to get Zac Efron’s style; that’s not something we thought we’d ever say.

Breaking It Down

Efron’s textbook good looks afford him a diverse wardrobe which he often pulls off without a hitch. His style is in no way experimental or groundbreaking, but it is good, clean pairing between elements which makes the package a winner. Four key looks define Efron’s style portfolio.

His most notable being the classic grey suit in various iterations such as check, tweed and three-piece. Moving on, Efron likes to layer during colder seasons and does so with a serious dose of style, often pairing different textures. The modern playboy look harks back to his younger years and exudes a look worthy of a seasoned pop star. In other words, super skinny denim.

The weekend warrior is where Efron let’s his hair down, channelling a summer vibe, cool traveller or off-duty dapper vibe. School’s definitely out.

Grey For Days

Efron has walked many red carpet events and one thing you’ll notice is his affinity towards the classic grey suit. You’ll often find him in a three-piece ensemble for a more ’60s Americana look (think Mad Men), finished off with a modern twist such as a skinny black tie or boutonniere on the lapel. Whatever he chooses, it’s always an extremely clean-cut look set in monochrome.

To achieve this, tailoring towards an ultra slim cut is paramount. It’s a youthful approach to the classic suit and it’s pulled off masterfully by Efron. Bear in mind, body shape also plays an integral park in this particular look. If you’re a larger built man, keep the slim fit in check unless you want to look like a dapper version of the Michelin Man. Slimmer men suit this look the best.

The Layer Slayer

Efron has made a name for himself as a slayer in the layering game. On the streets during the colder seasons, Efron likes to pair coats and leather jackets with a hint of Western. This means denim or chinos in khaki or navy, leather boots and casual buttoned shirts.

In between the outerwear and shirts is where Efron scores his points though, pairing contrast down jackets and scarves to give his outfit a bit more depth.

The Modern Playboy

This is one of the classic Efron looks which hails from his younger years as a teen idol. It’s not as scrappy as it used to be, but the skinny jeans do rule the looks in this category.

Efron often pairs his skinny jeans with black leather boots or black high top sneakers. Moving to tops, Efron changes it up with a masculine collection of clean garments which spans from a simple tee, to a denim short sleeve shirt to a varsity jacket over white. Whichever it is, it’s always fitted close to the body. You’ll rarely find him in a baggy piece which doesn’t show off the lines of his body.

This is the perfect look for the modern playboy who knows how to keep things simple.

The Weekend Warrior

Our last Efron look is dressed down especially for the weekend. It’s Efron in his most relaxed guise and features three key styles. On the travel front, Efron opts for comfort in a green bomber paired with a striped dress shirt and chinos. It’s simple, and that’s exactly the point. You’re on a plane for hours after all. And it’s definitely a step above rocking your PJs through the airport.

Moving on to a more upmarket weekend look, Efron chooses loafers over laced dress shoes and pairs them with chinos and a white dress shirt. The key here? Loosen that tie, roll up the sleeves and score the perfect TGIF look which commands both style and relaxation.

Finally, channelling the summer beach vibe is something Efron can pull off without thinking (he’s cast in the Baywatch remake). He does this courtesy of coloured chinos, a polka dot blue shirt and matching blue lace ups. It’s a bolder move which is designed to make you be seen wherever you are.

Now who said teenage stars couldn’t break the mould?

