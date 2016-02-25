The Jobs That Will Get You The Most Tinder Dates Revealed

In the fickle world of Tinder, there are plenty of ways to keep yourself on the swipe left list. But it’s not just the guys with a baby in their profile pic and a shitty bio that fall into this category. Your listed occupation apparently has a lot to do with your success in getting that magical right swipe.

The ability to include job and education information in your Tinder profile is a relatively new feature for the app, that was added last November after an influx of requests. This week, after crunching the numbers Tinder announced which jobs get the most right swipes.

For men, working as a pilot, founder, entrepreneur or firefighter will do you plenty of justice, while women score the most right swipes working as physical therapists, interior designers and entrepreneurs.

Here’s the full list of swipe-worthy gigs for men:

Pilot Founder/Entrepreneur Firefighter Doctor TV/Radio Personality Teacher Engineer Model Paramedic College Student Lawyer Personal Trainer Financial Advisor Police Officer Military

[via TIME]

