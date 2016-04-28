Get The Celebrity Look For Less: Ryan Gosling, Drake & David Beckham

A new week brings us to three new celebrities to steal style inspiration from. It’s a stellar cast this time with rapper Drake showing us how contemporary streetwear is done whilst sporting icon and cool dad David Beckham gets us geared up with his faultless biker style. To round things up we’ve got some colder season get up from the infallible wardrobe of Ryan Gosling.

Breaking It Down

Three defining looks from three distinguished men. That’s how we like to roll here and it appears the same goes for these stylish guys on the move. Drake takes on a more refined approach to contemporary streetwear that’s ideal for any artists at the top of his game. Meanwhile, Beckham’s blackout look relies heavily on textures and finer details to get him over the line (and that modern pompadour haircut). The Gos is the layering king and he lets a bit of that shine through in this cool Winter get up, working with the much hyped Marsala/Burgundy colour.

Drake

Taking the lighter shade of streetwear to the game, Drake makes a fresh statement on the scene by implementing clean lines to his look. Washed jeans from Nudie paired with minimalist Jordans shod in frosty white is a killer combo, whilst a brown suede bomber laid over a simple white tee keeps the ensemble tight. The resulting look is neither too baggy or too tight – exactly how modern streetwear should be.

Jacket: Topman – £75.00

Jeans: Nudie Jeans – $236.65

Shirt: ASOS – $12.35

Shoes: Jordans – $135

David Beckham

Ah, David Beckham. Football icon, father figure, style God. Even when he rocks an all-black ensemble things get inspirational. As mentioned, Becks is an expert at using textures and very fine garment details to his advantage. An affordable faux leather jacket can mimic this look with the right panelling/quilting details. A simple black Calvin Klein tee paired with motorcycle jeans with detail stitching from Calibre makes this the ultimate in badass biker style. To break the black a bit, a pair of leather boots from Aquila will do the job nicely and will only add character as it wears.

Jacket: Jack & Jones – $164.62

Jeans: Calibre – $269

Shirt: Calvin Klein – $55.89

Boots: Aquila – $189

Ryan Gosling

In Gosling we trust. Although a bit under the radar these days, the father-actor still manages to pull an ace out of his sleeve when he appears in front of the cameras (white bowtie, anyone). We suspect the same will happen when his film with Russell Crowe is released this year, but that’s another story for another day. It’s all about the burgundy or marsala bomber for transit style Gosling. Layered with a patterned scarf, a washed out black tee and pair of Riders by Lee and the look scores a ten for a fresh take on a commonly mundane outfit. Boots are of course mandatory to pulling this ensemble off and ASOS have come to save the day with grey leather kickers that are guaranteed to age nicely.

Jacket: Brixtol – $226.36

Jeans: Riders by Lee – $89.95

Shirt: Club Monaco – $55.89

Scarf: Ben Sherman – $89.95

Boots: ASOS – $102.90

