R.M.Williams Announces New Partnership With Qantas Wallabies

The Wallabies Rugby Union team will be kicking goals in style with a newly formed partnership between the Australian label and iconic bootmaker R.M. Williams.

The four year partnership will stand until 2019 where players will sport the iconic R.M.Williams ‘one-piece-of-leather’ boots as part of their corporate team uniform. The support towards football won’t just end there though, with R.M. Williams also providing boots for the Qantas Australian Men’s and Women’s Sevens teams and the Australian U20s team.

The partnership marks a fitting relationship where Qantas Wallabies players Ben McCalman and Captain Stephen Moore have both grown up wearing R.M.Williams boots. Australian Rugby Union’s Commercial Manager John Nicholl added: “It’s great to welcome an organisation like R.M.Williams into our partnerships family. Like the Wallabies, the R.M.Williams brand encapsulates the Aussie spirit of hard work and determination.”

R.M.Williams CEO Raju Vuppalapati also echoed the same sentiments saying that, “we are delighted to partner with Australian Rugby Union. We look forward to custom fitting each of the team and staff members with our iconic one piece leather Craftsman boot, made in our Adelaide workshop”.