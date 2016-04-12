The Ultimate Petrolhead’s Home Has A Transparent Garage

Imagine being so head-over-heels for your ride that you’d build a transparent garage in the middle of your home. It sounds crazy, but that’s exactly what architect Yoshiaki Yamashita did for clients in Kyoto. The car-loving couple can now gaze at their prized possession while making coffee in the kitchen or relaxing after work on the sofa.

The unique garage design is the undisputed focal point of the single-storey, 172-square-metre home. Yamashita created an ultra-minimalist courtyard space to function as a garage when needed and a more conventional sheltered terrace when not. To ensure maximum auto appreciation, the garage opens directly into the kitchen and living space.

At the other end of the home is the bedroom, which is connected to a private backyard. A significant storage area is found at ground level, alongside a bathroom (which also looks out onto the garage) and a separate toilet. High ceilings and extensive windows ensure the modest space doesn’t feel small.

Although the deeply minimal design scheme wouldn’t appeal to everyone, you have to wonder who would even notice when that beautiful red beast is front and centre.