The Hottest Men’s Hairstyles Of 2016

As men relax on the sartorial rules again this season – mixing high and low pieces for a flexible approach to fashion, the best hairstyles for men in 2016 remain the more traditional ones, but with a bit of ruffle to their feather.

From the textured quiff to the part-time slicked, the following six hairstyles have been selected for their style, maintenance ease, and of course, versatility.

That way, you’ll schmooze on over from the office to the weekend, without so much as quick hair jusch.

#1 Textured Quiff

Dying away with the hipster beard, the perfect and neat pompadour is giving way to the textured quiff. It’s a far more manageable, sans fuss approach to the retro-hair, without loosing its towering presence or edginess.

How to get it: To rock a quiff, you need some length through the top. Ask your barber to scissor cut the top, back and sides, leaving medium length throughout. Explain that you’d like to wear your hair a little messy, or textured and not too controlled. It’s about building length through to the top and leaving the sides short with clean edges. For a more dramatic effect, razor in the sides and back, moving from 4-1 depending on how short you want.

How to style it: Start with dry hair and pump some volume-spry into the ends. Then take some matt clay and massage the product gently into the root of the hair with your fingertips. Continue to piece individual strands with your fingers to add definition. Rub your hands together to the spread product and smooth your hands over the sides and back. Finally, use your fingertips to lift your fringe and sweep through from front to back. Be careful not to flatten your style as you go.

#2 Choppy Crop

Another hairstyle big on texture, is the choppy crop. Minus the height of the quiff, the undone hairstyle best for men who seek low-key styling when getting ready in the morning. Again, it’s also great for guys with unruly wavy hair in which strand refuse to stick down or stay in place.

How to get it: Ask your barber to point cut your hair, which will provide more levels and movement to your hair. And then cut shorter at the back and sides. Unlike the quiff, the crop can fall a little forward on the forehead. Or, keep the top quite short (still longer than the back and sides) so it sits nicely without too much height or obscuring too much of the face.

How to style it: For a more refined look, start with damp hair and then blow dry it flat. Add a light spray of hair oil to the dry hair and gently milk out the hair, not forsaking the flatness. For something more dishevelled, add some texturising cream to dry hair, working your fingers through the pieces to create a choppy look. Then, lightly blow-dry your hair, and finish off with a matte paste.

#3 Medium-Long Cut

Long live the nineties. And the seventies, it seems. In cohesion with menswear’s fascination for previous decades, flower-power hippy hair and Nirvana ‘lobbs’ (long-bobs) are taking centre stage this year. The medium-long cut looks exactly how is sounds, falling and cutting between the jawline and shoulder. Despite the length, it’s far from pretty, with a shagginess that Kurt Cobain would be proud of. How to get it: Grow, baby, grow. You’ll need hair that’s not too thick nor too thin. And, you need to brave the awkward in-between stage, to get the desired length. Once grown, ask barber to add layers – more toward the ends, but nothing overly textured. It’s meant to appear natural and rebellious, not fashion-y. How to style it: To get the piece-y, care-free look add some some texturising salt spray for something freshly windswept, scrunching it in parts and letting it. But don’t over-style it and refrain for perfectly combing your locks. The length means it can look a little feminine if to kept to neat. For work, tie it tack in low-sat man bun.

#4 Side-Part Slick

While men’s hair this season is embraces texture and movement, the slick side-part is designed for the gent who likes things trim and neat.

A fifties classic, short-back-and-sides in a wet-look takes on further sophistication with the side part, perfect for the corporate office, wedding or dinner party. The best part? Once slicked in place, it’s a low maintenance lool that won’t fall flat throughout the day.

How to get it: Ask your barber for a classic taper or to clipper your hair with an inch length left on the back and sides. As for the top, leave four-five inches on top so it can be neatly parted to the side.

How to style it: With wet hair, follow the direction in which your hair grows with a comb to locate your natural part. Then apply gel or a pomade to create a the wet, slick-look, ensuring it’s even-coverage. Once dried, the hair will stay in place.

#5 Side-Part Soft

While sleek and slick has a nice refined ring to it, soft side parts are a more chilled alternative to Mad Man-esque style for men.

Because, when you’re at the beach or hanging over drinks on a Saturday, stiff and neat should be the whisky you’re drinking, not your hair exactly. But the side part elements remain: short-back-and-sides with a little length on top to breezily sweep to the right.

How to style it: For a soft part, look to lighter products, moving from the strong hold clays and waxes. Instead, use pliable creams and paste that retain more natural textures..

#6 Peaky Blinder

Arguably 2016’s newest, on-trend hairstyle for men is the peaky blinder. Taken from the Netflix series of the same name, the post-military 1920’s short-back-and-sides-cum-bowl cut is tough yet classic, sharp yet low maintenance, easy going yet aggressive.

How To Get It: Ask for super short sides, but barely blended and a slight disconnection toward the top. Then, the hair is cut evenly all around.

How To Style It: Apply serum or gel to towel dried hair. “Then use a comb, working backwards away from the face and flat to the scalp. To finish and hold the hair in place, use wax or pomade with high shine and light hold.