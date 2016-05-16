10 Best Skin Care Products for Men

Searching for the best skin care for men? It takes a real man to put as much effort into his skin as he does his wardrobe, work and social life. Most men have no idea how to take care of their skin, and we’re not claiming to be experts either, but there are a few simple products you can include in your bathroom cabinet that will make a world of difference and help you put your best foot (or face) forward.

Before you start thinking we’re here to ply you with complicated and lengthy skincare rituals that take too much money and time, think again. This list of the best skin care for men is not only concise, but easy to follow even for the most grooming-challenged men of the world.

Best Skin Care For Men: Your 10 Bathroom Cabinet Essentials

#1 Clinique Men Face Scrub



If you’ve ever fallen victim to a pesky ingrown hair, you’ll how plain irritating they are. It’s not enough just to shave off that morning stubble – you have to take care of your delicate facial skin while you’re at it. Apply Clinique’s Face Scrub for men prior to shaving to smooth and refresh your skin by removing dead flakes and oil buildups. $40/BUY

#2 SkinCeuticals C E Ferulic / Phloretin CF Gel

SkinCeuticals products have become the darlings of the dermatological world. The C E Ferulic and Phloretin CF Gel are antioxidant treatments that make up the “Prevent” stage of the SkinCeuticals treatment, designed to protect against sun damage, stimulate collagen synthesis, and improve signs of aging. $163/BUY

#3 NIA24 Skin Strengthening Complex 5% Pro Niacin

Creators of some of the best skin care for men, NIA24, makes products that use 24-hour release niacin to rebuild your skin’s hydration barrier, which is a fancy way of saying “They’re good for you.” The Skin Strengthening Complex is a lightweight daily moisturiser that minimizes fine lines, wrinkles, and the appearance of discoloration. $85.00/BUY

#4 Paula’s Choice Skin Perfecting 2% BHA Lotion Exfoliant

If your skin’s on the dryer side, try the Skin Perfecting 2% BHA Lotion Exfoliant from Paula’s Choice. It’s a force to be reckoned with, ready to tackle any problem your skin has: breakouts, blackheads, eczema, large pores, redness, rosacea, wrinkles, sensitivity, and, of course, aging – making it some of the best skin care for men. $19.95/BUY

#5 Dermalogica Pure Light SPF30

The Dermalogica line is the work of The International Dermal Institute which means it delivers some of the best skincare for men, and one of their hero products has to be the Pure Light SPF 30. It’s a brightening and conditioning SPF moisturizer that blends peptides, minerals, and botanical extracts to treat and prevent cellular discoloration. $60.00/BUY

#6 Menscience Advanced Shave Formula & Post Shave Repair

Nobody likes razor burns and redness. But especially not when they’re front and center on your handsome, freshly shaved face. Enter Menscience Advanced Shave Formula & Post Shave Repair. The former lubricates and protects skin for an extra close shave, and the latter soothes the skin after. $27.00/BUY

#7 Charles + Lee Moisturiser

Fresh-faced Aussie skincare label Charles + Lee are steadily growing a cult following for much more than their simplistic and fashionable packaging. Charles + Lee products are understated, affordable and effective with a no bullsh*t mantra, and the brand’s classic moisturiser is no exception. Formulated to assist with the conditioning, softening and hydration of your skin, Charles + Lee moisturiser is packed with natural and active ingredients like Chamomile and Aloe Vera to soften and smooth, as well as Collagen and Elastin to make you look like you’ve been drinking from the fountain of youth. Plus, the packaging is totally farshun forward for those of you who care about what your grooming routine looks like. $19.95/BUY

#8 Molton Brown Re-Charge Black Pepper Body Wash

This one comes to you from London via Madagascar. Molton Brown’s Re-Charge Black Pepper Body Wash is a unique blend of antioxidant-rich black peppercorn, earthy oakmoss, and bergamot that makes for a spicy, energizing bathing experience. $30.00/BUY

#9 Malin + Goetz Lip Moisturizer

For a long time I assumed that all lip products were created equal. I assumed wrong. The Lip Moisturizer from (Malin + Goetz), made from absorbent fatty acids, is so much more than a simple lip balm. And it’s fragrance, flavour and colour free. $12.00/BUY

#10 Murad Essential-C Eye Cream

Murad’s got a pretty unbeatable reputation when it comes to the best skin care for men. This particular product, the Essential-C Eye Cream, is formulated to increase elasticity around the delicate eye area and brighten dark circles. It may be one of the pricier products on this list, but aren’t your eyes worth it? (Hint: the answer is YES.) $69.00/BUY