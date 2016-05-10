12 Best Menswear Stores In Melbourne

There is a reason why Melbourne is often regarded as the fashion capital of Australia. In addition to an eccentric food and lifestyle scene, the city which boasts four seasons in one day also houses some of the biggest Australian and International brands in menswear.

Whether you’re a local or a tourist, experiencing Melbourne’s vibrant fashion scene is an absolute must. Where does one even begin? Simple. Check out our top picks for the best menswear shops Melbourne right here.

Godwin Charli

194 Little Collins Street

A home-grown label specialising in slick threads for both men and women, Godwin Charli pitch their garments on superior fabrics and fit. the range extends across suits, shirts, blazers, coats and more with a progressive design which caters to the modern Australian man. Smart on the outside with a playful aesthetic best describes their offerings. Godwin Charli have four stores spread across Melbourne.

Brands: Godwin Charli

Harrolds

101 Collins Street

For all of the distinguished gentlemen out there with a love for high fashion, Harrolds is your secret little helper. The retail space showcases the finest in international sartorial fare from Tom Ford, Givenchy and Valentino. Its extravagant quality from start to finish, and I guarantee that whatever you buy in this store will forever remain a staple in your wardrobe. Many of their items are quite pricey, so expect your bank account to take a significant hit as you walk out looking like a million bucks.

Brands: Acne Studios Man, Alexander Mcqueen Man, Balenciaga Man, Balmain Man, Brioni, Caruso, Comme Des Garcons Homme Plus, Dries Van Noten Man, Givenchy, Gran Sasso, Harrolds, Lanvin Man, Lardini, Maison Margiela Man, Moncler, Moncler Saint Laurent Paris Man, Stefano Ricci, Strateas.Carlucci, Thom Browne Man, Tom Ford Man, Valentino

Assin

138 Little Collins Street

Assin is literally located in an underground establishment, so if you’re into cool alternative retail spaces be sure to check this store out. Renowned for their individuality and stylistically curated layout, the store stocks collections from the likes of Dior and Lanvin, to more obscure designers like Kolor. Here you’ll have a variety of garments at your disposal – think streetwear, leather jackets, denim and accessories. Some of their items do exceed the $1,000 mark however so be mindful of that if you’re on a budget.

Brands: 11 By Boris Bidjan Saberi, Assin, Boris Bidjan Saberi, Henson, Juliius_7, kolor, Kuboraum, Nude:MM, Pearls Before Swine, Tobias Wistisen

P. Johnson

1 Crossley Street

If you’re going to have one piece of tailored clothing, I recommend getting it done at P. Johnson tailors. Run by Patrick Johnson and his head tailor Tom Riley, this power duo really know their stuff when it comes to tailoring. On top of the great service customers will also have a huge selection of European fabrics to choose from. And because it’s tailored, you know the outfit will fit you like a glove in all the right places.

Brands – P.Johnson

Henry Bucks

320 Collins Street

Located in the heart of Melbourne’s CBD, Henry Bucks is the prime destination for brands like Boglioli, Canali and Richard James. This place has everything you could ever want in a store – formal and casual shirts, suits, jackets, coats, knitwear, and even tailored trousers. You name it and Henry Bucks probably have it. Keep in mind they are expensive, but we suppose you can’t put a price on leaving the house looking like a million bucks.

Brands – Henry Bucks

Marais

79/87-91 Bourke Street

Marais is aptly named, as it stocks a good chuck of labels found in that little corner of Paris and its surrounds. It’s kind of a designer Narnia: hard to find at first, but once you’re there it can be very hard to leave.

Brands: Kenzo, Balmain, Givenchy, Balenciaga, Alexander McQueen, Y-3, Lanvin

Nana Judy

405 Chapel St, South Yarra

Another purveyor of premium streetwear is the oddly named but well sorted Nana Judy. Born from the streets of Melbourne, the faithful designs are made to reflect the carefree attitude of the young and free. The brand’s evolution is also continuing with more pieces being made from exclusive fabrics and manufacturing methods. As such. customers can expect limited-run denim, bombers, longline tees and beautifully crafted tops.

Brands: Nana Judy

Incu

274 Flinders Lane

Established in 2002 by twin brothers Brian and Vincent Wu, Incu is the perfect destination if you’re looking to strike a balance in your wardrobe between local and international designers. Housing brands including Adidas, Acne Studios and Paul Smith, the store even has its own in-house brand called Weathered. They are also open late on Friday nights, meaning that the store will be a saving grace for those last minute wardrobe updates before a night out on the town.

Brands – A.P.C, Acne Studios, Adidas, Apartamento Magazine, Baxier of California, Bellroy, Braun, Clarks, COMME des GARCONS, Common Projects, Equipment, Filippa K, Garrett Leight, Henry Wilson, In Bed, Jason Markk, Kenzo, Kinfolk, Libertine Libertine, Maison Balzac, Maison Kitsune,

Somewhere

Lvl 2, Royal Arcade 314 Little Collins Street

For those after something of the more Nordic persuasion, Somewhere has the threads you need. The heavily curated space has cemented itself as a pioneering retailer of both local and international labels since 2005. Those with a keen eye for emerging designers will also find Somewhere the place to be.

Brands: Cheap Monday, ATP, Dr Denim, Moscot

Topman

Shop 31/287 Lonsdale Street

Topman is well balanced in what matters most to consumers: well designed quality clothing with a price point that won’t dent your wallet too hard. The most basic suit designs start at an affordable $300, which is a major steal for anyone on a tight budget. You’re guaranteed to find something you’ll like with their huge range of streetwear, casualwear, denim, suits, shoes, accessories, jumpers, and loungewear (and that’s only scratching the surface).

Brands: Topman, Rogues of London, Noose & Monkey, Selected Homme

Up There Store

Level 1, 15 McKillop Street

If fashion-forward streetwear and first dibs on exclusive sneaker drops is your thing then pop in and see Mitchell and Brendan at Up There Store. The contemporary menswear store stocks a serious amount of garments from denim to jackets to knitwear better than your nonna’s.

Brands: Converse, New Balance, 3Sixteen, Noir

Autonomy

Lower Ground 26A, 287 Lonsdale Street

Autonomy is a minimalist fiend’s best friend in the fashion world. Featuring their own brand of contemporary fashion ranging from T-shirts to outerwear, denim, chinos, joggers and accessories, the brand continues to thrive today with a loyal following of men.

Brands: Autonomy

