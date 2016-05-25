Earlier in the week we reported that Balmain‘s creative director Olivier Rousteing had teamed up with Nike to create a cool new lifestyle collection for men and women.

Today that collection has been revealed and Nike can safely say that it’s an exercise in form fitting silhouettes inspired by Rousteing’s childhood love for football. The gold and black hued collection forms the pinnacle of NikeLab’s Football Nouveau collection with drastic pieces for both men and women.

“Fashion is usually about the catwalk and the glamour, but with Nike it was about performance and the athletes,” said Rousteing.

“What I love about this collection is that we are integrating the iconic style of football into sport style.”

To create the visually striking garments, Rousteing borrowed from the lifestyle of professional football players competing in Europe’s biggest Summer championship. Naturally the NikeLab pieces are designed to meet both the aesthetic and performance needs of its wearers.

Jarrett Reynolds who is NikeLab’s Senior Apparel Design Director said that, “Olivier was obsessed with the complete look, making sure each piece worked together – not just within the men’s and women’s collections, but also between the two.”

“At every design review, he’d ask, ‘Would a football player really wear that?’ That question helped keep the collection rooted in sport.”

Footwear wasn’t left out of Rousteing’s equation too with some of Nike’s most popular football sneakers receiving the black and gold treatment in the form of the Mercurial, Magista, Hypervenom and Tiempo.

What sets this latest NikeLab collection apart appears to be the finer attention to detail, according to NikeLab’s Senior Footwear Innovation Design Director Nate Jobe.

“Olivier is meticulous about the details, with a passion for finding clever ways to embellish existing structures.”

“This obsession with finishing manifests itself especially well in the Magista and the Mercurial. In each model, we’ve embroidered patterns into the Flyknit for the first time, which creates a completely new expression of the technology.”

The NikeLab x Olivier Rousteing: Football Nouveau collection will be available from June 2 via the NikeLab site and selected NikeLab stores. Watch the video below to see its inception.